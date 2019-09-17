Want Inter Miami season tickets? Here’s what they will cost

See the design for Inter Miami’s new stadium See a graphic rendering of the new stadium David Beckham's Inter Miami soccer team will play in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See a graphic rendering of the new stadium David Beckham's Inter Miami soccer team will play in.

If you want season tickets for Inter Miami’s inaugural season they will cost $28 to $80 per match for general seating and $125 to $190 for club seating.

The new Major League Soccer club on Tuesday released its season ticket prices for the 2020 season. Seat selection for the 18,000-seat temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale will begin in a few weeks. The team will play 17 regular-season home matches at the new facility, which is under construction at the former Lockhart Stadium site on Commercial Boulevard just west of I-95.

There will be 23 field-level suites and 2,300 premium seats in the club-level area. Fans who lock in their season tickets for the Fort Lauderdale venue will have first right of refusal for tickets at Miami Freedom Park, the team’s proposed 25,000-seat stadium adjacent to Miami International Airport. The Miami stadium is projected to open for the 2022 season.

Owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas and sporting director Paul McDonough were in Europe last week working on deals to sign players.

“We are excited to bring Inter Miami closer to our fans’ fingertips by giving them the opportunity to customize their matchday experience with the release of our season ticket prices and seating selections,” said Jurgen Mainka, the team’s chief business officer. “South Florida has waiting a long time for the return of professional soccer, and we are committed to providing our fans with unique experiences to choose from in our venues in 2020 and beyond.”

Fans are encouraged to place their deposits before Oct. 18. For more information, visit intermiamicf.com/tickets or call 305-428-0611.