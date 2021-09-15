Two Jesus Sanchez home runs and a third from Bryan De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

The Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, a back-and-forth game that ended in an 8-6 Marlins win at Nationals Park, was yet another showcase of two budding outfielders attempting to show they can be critical pieces of the club’s future.

Jesus Sanchez hit a pair of two-run home runs, the first scoring the Marlins’ first runs of the game and the second giving Miami (62-84) its first lead of the game in the ninth. Bryan De La Cruz belted out a home run of his own, reached base safely three times and scored on both of Sanchez’s home runs.

Sanchez hit his 11th home run of the season — and fourth of this six-game road trip — in the sixth inning. He sent an Alberto Baldonado slider a projected 401 feet to left-center field. It was just Sanchez’s second home run off a breaking pitch this season and for the moment tied the game at 2-2.

He then secured the lead in the ninth by sending a first-pitch sinker from Kyle Finnegan 401 feet and into the Marlins’ bullpen in left-center for home run No. 12.

Sanchez has nine home runs and 22 RBI in the last 27 games since returning from the injured list.

De La Cruz, acquired from the Houston Astros in the Yimi Garcia trade, hit a 388-foot home run of his own to left-center in the eighth to cut Miami’s deficit to 5-4. He also hit a game-tying RBI fielder’s choice in the ninth before Sanchez’s go-ahead home run.

It was De La Cruz’s fifth home run of the season and the third time he reached base on Wednesday after walking in the fourth and sixth. Since making his MLB debut on July 30, the 24-year-old has a .338 batting average.

Like Lewin Diaz, who hit two home runs on Tuesday and is looking more comfortable with an extended look at the MLB level, the progression of Sanchez and De La Cruz as hitters is a key development the Marlins organization is watching over the final three weeks of the season.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

Another rough one for Rogers

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers had another short outing and showed signs of fatigue as he works his final handful of starts of the 2021 season after missing a month while tending to family medical emergencies.

The Marlins’ lone All-Star this season who was the frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year through the first half of the season threw just four innings and faced traffic on the basepaths each time he stepped on the mound Wednesday. The Nationals had multiple batters reach base each inning against Rogers, scattering seven hits against him and drawing a walk while striking out just three times.

But Rogers minimized the damage, keeping the Nationals (60-86) off the scoreboard and stranding six runners before Lane Thomas hit a first pitch changeup to shallow center field for an RBI single.

With that said, he hasn’t completed five innings in any of his three starts since returning from the month-long hiatus. His ERA is 4.97 over this September stretch, compared to a 2.45 mark through his first 20 starts. He’s averaging 1.58 walks and hits per inning in September compared to 1.13 before this month.

More game notables

▪ The Nationals scored a pair of unearned runs off reliever Anthony Bass in the seventh. Washington loaded the bases on a Yadiel Hernandez groundball single, Riley Adams walk and Isan Diaz fielding error that allowed Ryan Zimmerman to reach first with two outs. Lane Thomas walked on five pitches to force in a run and Alcides Escobar lofted a sinker into shallow right field to score a second run.

Marlins relief pitchers surrendered five bases-loaded walks over the final two games against the Nationals.

▪ Paul Campbell gave up a solo home run to Josh Bell to lead off the eighth inning.

▪ The Marlins went 2-7 at Nationals Park this season, with the only road wins against the Nationals being the 3-0 win on Monday headlined by Sandy Alcantara’s eight shutout innings and Wednesday’s finale.

▪ Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings.

Next up

The Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday through Sunday and then face the Nationals for the final time this year Monday through Wednesday at loanDepot park.

The projected pitching matchups for the weekend series with the Pirates are as follows:

Friday: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 4.14 ERA) against Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.97)

Saturday: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.61) against Bryse Wilson (2-7, 4.97)

Sunday: Sandy Alcantara (9-13) against a to-be-determined starting pitcher