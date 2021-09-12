Miami Marlins want to get ‘realistic view’ of young hitters. Two are standing out

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, right, celebrates with Bryan De La Cruz (77) after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

Bryan De La Cruz knew what he wanted to do. It was the eighth inning Saturday, the Miami Marlins locked in a tie game with the Atlanta Braves, and Richard Rodriguez was on the mound. De La Cruz, a rookie outfielder who has exceeded expectations since joining the Marlins organization on July 28 as part of the Yimi Garcia trade with the Houston Astros, knew Rodriguez almost exclusively threw fastballs.

“And I hit fastballs,” De La Cruz said with a smile across his face.

So when the full-count offering — an elevated 94 mph fastball — came his way, De La Cruz took full advantage. He took a hearty swing and watched the result. A flyball to left-center field. It carried just enough to get into the seats at Truist Park. A 395-foot go-ahead home run.

Two pitches later, Jesus Sanchez, another rookie outfielder who came into the Marlins organization with high expectations two years ago, followed suit. A 93.3 mph fastball came over the heart of the plate. Sanchez crushed it for a 403-foot home run of his own — his second in as many days.

It’s moments like these that Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Miami’s front office are watching as this lost season comes to an end. The Marlins are guaranteed to have a losing record for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons. The playoffs are out of the picture.

The goal now: Over these final three weeks, get the best evaluation possible on up-and-coming position players or those on the fringe to prepare for the offseason and the 2022 season.

“I want us to keep playing,” Mattingly said, “and give the organization a good opportunity and hopefully a realistic view of what we are and what we need so they can make good decisions in the offseason and build the club the way they feel like they have to or in filling the holes or blanks that we need to be able to not be doing this next year — not playing spoiler but playing meaningful games down the stretch and fighting for a spot.”

De La Cruz and Sanchez are two of the focal points.

Let’s start with De La Cruz. His three-hit night on Saturday bumped his batting average to .349 to go along with 15 RBI, 11 extra-base hits (seven doubles, four home runs) and 11 runs scored through his first 38 games. He has 13 multi-hit games in that span and has played all three outfield spots.

De La Cruz’s 45 hits are tied with Harold Ramirez for the fourth most in Marlins history through a player’s first 38 career MLB games. Only Marcell Ozuna (48), Dan Uggla (48) and Logan Morrison (47) had more. His batting average is the highest in Marlins history for a player through his first 38 games.

“I know I’m a good player,” De La Cruz said. “Wait for it. You might be able to see more.”

As for Sanchez, he made his MLB debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and had just one hit in 29 plate appearances over 10 games. This year, since being called up on June 15, Sanchez is hitting .229 with nine home runs, 24 RBI and 17 runs scored. Mattingly has batted Sanchez fourth in the lineup 17 of the last 22 games.

“He’s a big, strong, physical dude that is continuing to shorten the route and close the holes,” Mattingly said. “The more he tightens the swing up, he’s got a chance to be a monster because he is physically. ... He’s going to be some kind of dangerous.”

As for others the Marlins are keeping a close eye on down the stretch...

▪ Lewin Diaz: After going hitless in his first two games since being called up on Wednesday, the No. 11 prospect in Miami’s system and the third-ranked first baseman prospect in all of baseball recorded two hits on Friday and has been steady on defense. He’ll get the bulk of the starts at first base while Jesus Aguilar is on the injured list with left knee inflammation.

▪ Alex Jackson: The catcher has started 21 games for the Marlins since being acquired from the Braves on July 30 in the Adam Duvall trade. He’s hitting .159 and has 45 strikeouts in 89 plate appearances. Defensively, he has two passed balls and has caught just one of six who have attempted to steal bases against him.

▪ Isan Diaz: He was viewed as the second baseman of the future when the Marlins acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Christian Yelich trade, but since making his MLB debut in 2019, Diaz is hitting just .184 with far more strikeouts (136) than hits (79). He has a .192 batting average in 85 games this season even though some of his underlying statistics have improved (career-best 36.8 percent hard-hit rate and 11.7 percent walk rate) and he’s showing defensive versatility by playing third base with Brian Anderson out for the year.

▪ Lewis Brinson: Brinson finally showed a semi-extended stretch of success at the big-league level, a month-long run from mid-July to mid-August in which he hit .338 with 13 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored over 23 games. In the 19 games since then, Brinson has regressed with a .148 batting average (9 for 61) with one home run, four RBI and three runs scored. The Marlins have given Brinson every opportunity to earn a long-term role on the roster. He’s out of minor-league options after this season, which will likely have the Marlins making a decision on him before Opening Day arrives next season.