Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected to rejoin club when team starts next homestand

Don Mattingly’s return to the Miami Marlins’ dugout is getting closer.

The Marlins’ manager, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31 and was experiencing mild symptoms, is expected to rejoin the club Friday when they start a series against the Chicago Cubs at loanDepot park. The news was announced on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast of the Marlins’ road game against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

GREAT NEWS: Don Mattingly is feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19 and will be back managing the Marlins on Friday against the Cubs at loanDepot park!@Marlins | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/0P9y0igb87 — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) August 10, 2021

Mattingly had to be away from the club for a minimum of 10 days because he tested positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms despite being fully vaccinated. That 10-day period ends Tuesday, but there was no plan for Mattingly to travel cross-country to manage the final two games of the Padres series if he was cleared after the minimal time required for him to be away from the team.

Bench coach James Rowson has served as the Marlins’ acting manager in Mattingly’s absence.

“He’s starting to move around,” Rowson said pregame Monday about Mattingly. “He feels like closer. The first couple of days were tough for him, he said, and then after that, he started to feel better kind of right away. Hopefully, he’s just kind of waiting out the process and the protocols and those things to be ready to return, but I’m sure he’s eager to get back and he’ll be ready to go.”