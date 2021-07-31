Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly out after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees and will not manage the club for at least the rest of the rest of the series, which concludes Sunday.

Bench coach James Rowson will serve as the Marlins’ manager in Mattingly’s absence.

Mattingly, 60, has been vaccincated for COVID-19 since mid-April but experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the ballpark, which prompted the test. The rest of the coaching staff and players tested negative when the team subsequently underwent rapid antigen testing.

It is unclear if Mattingly will be available for any of the four-game series against the New York Mets that begins Monday to cap the seven-game homestand at loanDepot park.

This story will be updated.