As Bryan De La Cruz starts to ‘settle in,’ Marlins get a glimpse of what he brings to team

Bryan De La Cruz has had all of five games at the MLB level so far in his young career, but the Miami Marlins’ outfielder has already noticed a stark difference between the competition he’s facing now compared to what he faced in the minors.

“You’ve got a pitcher,” De La Cruz quipped, “that they’re paying $20 million to get you out.”

So far, in a small sample size, the rookie has held his own against those pitchers while getting steady playing time.

De La Cruz, acquired from the Houston Texans on July 28 along with relief pitcher Austin Pruitt for Yimi Garcia, has shown a good approach at the plate during his first 19 plate appearances and been steady in right field while making a quality first impression on the Marlins’ coaching staff and front office.

“We’ve seen some decent at-bats,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. “He probably needs a little bit more time for us to fully evaluate. ... There are elements there, but he probably needs a little more time to get on good footing.”

Heading into Wednesday, De La Cruz had put the ball in play 13 of the 19 times he has been at the plate. His average exit velocity is 88.8 mph and he has a 30.8 percent hard-hit rate, defined as a ball put into play with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph.

The results have started to come with that. De La Cruz recorded his first career MLB hit on Sunday with a low line-drive single to left field against New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

And on Tuesday, De La Cruz went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs to help the Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-4.

He’s also made a pair of quality plays in right field while holding his own at the position overall.

“It’s nice to see him get a chance to settle in,” bench coach and acting manager James Rowson said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Rowson, who also oversees the Marlins’ offense, said he doesn’t necessarily need to see a certain number of plate appearances before he starts forming a real evaluation of a player. Rather, he watched to see how a player adapts as he gets additional reps on a consistent basis.

De La Cruz was a career .276 hitter in the minors and was hitting .324 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI in 66 games at the Triple A level before being traded to the Marlins.

“Right now,” Rowson said,” I’m just looking at him, watching him, letting him get comfortable, letting him play. He’s got a good track record. He may just be kind of getting up here with us and us getting the chance to see him, but we have the opportunity to look at video, look at past at-bats and what he’s done in his career. This guy’s got a really good swing. He can drive the ball to all fields.”

He has shown a glimpse of that so in his first handful of MLB starts and isn’t taking this opportunity for granted.

“I’m very, very happy for the opportunity the team has given me here at the Major League level,” De La Cruz said. “And with the results, I truly feel very comfortable.”

Jazz is back

Marlins middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s COVID-19 related injured list stint lasted just one day. Miami activated him from the IL prior to Wednesday’s game and he was back in the starting lineup playing shortstop and batting in the leadoff spot.

According to a source, Chisholm was exhibiting symptoms prior to Tuesday’s game, which prompted the IL stint. A reminder: going on the COVID-19 IL doesn’t mean a player tested positive. Players can be put on the list as a precaution if they have symptoms and be taken off if they subsequently test negative. They can also go on the list if they are deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive or had reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine.

There is no minimum time limit for a player placed on the COVID-19 IL unless he tests positive and has symptoms — a combination that requires a player to be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days.

Other roster moves

The Marlins also activated right-handed pitcher Paul Campbell from the restricted list on Wednesday after he completed his 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Nick Neidert was optioned to Triple A Jacksonville and Deven Marrero was designated for assignment to make room for Chisholm and Campbell on the active roster.