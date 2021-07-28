Miami Marlins set to trade Yimi Garcia to Astros after evolution into closer in 2021

Miami Marlins Yimi Garca (93) in the ninth inning as they play the Toronto Blue Jays at loandepot park in Miami, Florida, June 22, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins are closing in on a deal to trade relief pitcher Yimi Garcia to the Houston Astros for outfielder prospect Bryan De La Cruz, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday. The deal, as of late Wednesday afternoon, is not yet official.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin were first to report deal was close.

This is the latest example of one of the more common deals made at the MLB trade deadline: a high-leverage reliever with an expiring contract traded to a contender in exchange for a prospect for a team whose playoff hopes are all but nonexistent.

Garcia has been the epitome of a high-leverage reliever for the Marlins since signing prior to the 2020 season. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher posted a 2.63 ERA with 54 strikeouts against 18 walks over his 53 relief appearances with the Marlins over the past two seasons. He became Miami’s primary closer two weeks into the 2021 season and converted 15 of 18 save opportunities.

“The most important thing for me is to just do my job. Whatever the team needs me to do,” Garcia said earlier in the season. “If I have to come in during the fifth, sixth, whatever the manager really needs me to do, I’m here to do that.”

Garcia is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season.

The trade is similar to one the Marlins made in 2019, when they sent Sergio Romo to the Minnesota Twins for first baseman prospect Lewin Diaz.

This time around, the Marlins are acquiring an up-and-coming outfielder in De La Cruz. The 24-year-old has been in the minors since 2014 and has spent all of 2021 at this point at the Triple A level where he has a .324 batting average with 12 home runs, 50 RBI and 48 runs scored othrough 66 games. He has split time among all three outfield spots this year with 21 starts in right field, 18 in left field and 16 in center field.

Sending Garcia to the Astros was the second trade the Marlins made with an American League West team on Wednesday. Hours earlier, they traded outfielder Starling Marte and cash considerations to the Oakland Athletics for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

The MLB trade deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.