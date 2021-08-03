How the Marlins decided to start Jorge Alfaro in left field and what they expect from him

Miami Marlins batter Jorge Alfaro (38) runs the bases after hitting a triple on a fly ball during the fourth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins want to see newly acquired catcher Alex Jackson get steady reps behind the plate, but they also don’t want Jorge Alfaro riding the bench on a regular basis.

Their solution?

Say hello to outfielder Jorge Alfaro.

Alfaro is making his first career start in left field for Miami against the New York Mets on Tuesday at loanDepot park and the Marlins don’t plan for it to be a one-time thing.

“We just want him to be a versatile as he can be,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said.

In his MLB career, Alfaro has played four total defensive innings in the outfield. He was in right field for the final three innings of the Marlins’ 29-9 loss to the Atlanta Braves last season and played one inning of left field this season in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on May 27.

But while he lacks the experience, Alfaro does have the athletic profile to play a corner outfield spot.

He has the foot speed to track down fly balls. Alfaro’s average sprint speed this year is 28 feet per second, a mark that ranks fourth among MLB catchers and would rank 19th among qualified left fielders. League average sprint speed is 27 feet per second.

He also has a strong arm, with Statcast having him ranked as one of the hardest throwing catchers since making his MLB debut in 2017, that could make him a candidate to throw out runners on the basepaths.

“Jorgie’s a unique player,” bench coach and acting Marlins manager James Rowson said. “I mean, it’s very rare you find a guy that’s athletic and can play so many places on the field, especially catchers. Generally, you thing catchers are only going to catch, but this is a guy who’s athletic enough — I mean, we see him run, you know what he can do on the bases. He can throw. He has power. There’s so many things he does that profiles across many positions, so this gives him an opportunity to show that.”

How does Alfaro feel about the move?

“Wherever the team needs me out there, I’ll be able to go out there and play,” said Alfaro, who has been working on fielding balls in the outfield pregame the last couple days but noted he was surprised when the idea was brought up to him. “I’m ready.”

The Marlins hope the move can help Alfaro produce more consistent results offensively. Alfaro is only hitting .222 this season and has a 33-percent strikeout rate, but he does damage when he is able to put the ball in play. His 91.3 mph average exit velocity would rank 30th in MLB if he had enough at-bats to be qualified for the league leaderboard. His 46.7 percent hard-hit rate, defined as the percentage of balls put into play with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph, would rank 36th.

Moving Alfaro to the outfield allows him to devote more time to his hitting and offensive approach prior to the game compared to when he catches because of the time he has to spend building scouting reports with the pitchers.

“Catchers need to prepare so much,” Ng said, “and they need to not only worry or be concerned about themselves but the entire pitching staff. For us, it’s anywhere from 13 to 14 [pitchers]. Hopefully it clears him a little bit and he can look to produce offensively.”

The move also opens the door to giving Jackson, who the Marlins acquired from the Atlanta Braves for Adam Duvall at the trade deadline, more reps behind the plate. Ng said the organization wants Jackson to get steady at-bats and reps with the Marlins’ pitching staff. Jackson started on Monday with Jesus Luzardo making his Marlins debut and is behind home plate again on Tuesday with Nick Neidert.

“We need to get a better feel for” Jackson, Ng said. “I would anticipate [Jackson starts] several games a week.”

And if Alfaro ends up playing well in the outfield, it could only add to his future value — whether it’s with the Marlins or another club.

“One of the particular things I saw on the market last year and probably over the last several years,” Ng said, “is having that positional versatility on your club is really great for the entire team. ... We just thought it was a real plus for him as well as the club.”