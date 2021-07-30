Marlins’ entire Opening Day outfield gone after Miami trades Adam Duvall to Braves

Adam Duvall was the lone position player the Miami Marlins added this offseason, hoping his power in the middle of the team’s lineup would boost a sluggish offense.

The outfielder’s tenure with the Marlins lasted 90 games.

The Marlins on Friday traded Duvall to the Atlanta Braves and received catcher Alex Jackson in return.

Duvall, who has a $7 million mutual option in his contract that includes a $3 million buyout if not picked up, led the Marlins and was tied for 16th in MLB with 22 home runs this season heading into Friday. His 68 RBI are the 11th most in the majors.

But while the discussion normally focuses on Duvall’s power at the plate, he was just as valuable in the field. Duvall’s 13 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs, are tied with Michael A. Taylor for second most among outfielders, just one behind Joey Gallo.

With that, the Marlins’ entire starting outfield from Opening Day has been traded away. Miami sent left fielder Corey Dickerson to the Toronto Blue Jays along with reliever Adam Cimber for infielder Joe Panik on June 29. And on Wednesday, the Marlins traded center fielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics for left-handed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

Their primary fourth outfielder, Garrett Cooper, is also out for the season with a small tear in the UCL of his left (non-throwing) elbow.

With Jesus Sanchez still on the injured list, the Marlins’ outfield consists of Lewis Brinson, Magneuris Sierra and Corey Bird as of Friday afternoon.

Jackson, 25, has batted .287 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 30 games for Triple A Gwinnett this season and has also appeared in 10 games at the Major League level this season. He also provides catching depth at the upper levels of the Marlins’ minor-league system. Jorge Alfaro and Sandy Leon are their big-league catchers this season. Nick Fortes, ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in Miami’s system by MLB Pipeline, is at Triple A Jacksonville. Will Banfield, Miami’s top-ranked catching prospect, is in Class A Advanced Beloit.

This story will be updated.