Miami Marlins’ Sixto Sanchez has another setback. And an Edward Cabrera update

Top Miami Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez had another minor setback in spring training, delaying his 2021 Grapefruit League debut.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that Sanchez recently had a false positive COVID-19 test result. Sanchez returned to camp Saturday after waiting for results from his second test.

“There were a few guys who had that,” Mattingly said. “We’re happy it was just a false positive, but it did set his program back just a little bit.”

Sanchez, who was also delayed getting to spring training due to a visa issue in the Dominican Republic, is likely at least a week away from throwing in a live game. Mattingly said Sanchez has a bullpen session and a live batting practice session scheduled over the course of the next few days.

Sanchez, a consensus top-25 prospect in Major League Baseball, made his long-awaited major-league debut with the Marlins during the shortened 2020 season. He made nine starts, including two in the playoffs, and posted a 3.64 ERA with 41 strikeouts against 16 walks through 47 innings.

Right now, Sanchez is projected as one of four pitchers expected to be in the Marlins’ rotation to begin the season along with Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez. One of Trevor Rogers, Nick Neidert, Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano will likely get the fifth spot. The Marlins also signed veteran lefty and Hialeah native Gio Gonzalez to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Mattingly said the coaching staff was impressed with Sanchez’s work leading up to spring training.

“This year has been better for us,” Mattingly said. “We were able to see his pens in the offseason for his offseason program, which was probably better than it was in the past. ... I know [pitching coach] Mel [Stottlemyre Jr.] had video of a number of pens and was able to have conversations with him after those pens. It’s just been different, knowing where he’s at in his development, but we felt like he did a better job of his work in the offseason and being prepared for camp to get ready for a season.”

Edward Cabrera update

Mattingly said right-handed pitcher prospect Edward Cabrera, who the club announced two weeks ago was dealing with right biceps nerve inflammation, is “doing better and there’s been improvement” but the Marlins aren’t going to rush him back. Cabrera, regarded as a consensus top-five prospect inside the organization, is with the club in Jupiter but still not throwing.

“It’s going to be a process,” Mattingly said. “We’re not going to take any chances. We know how important this guy’s going to be to our future. Once he gets cleared to start throwing, that’s when we start building that.”