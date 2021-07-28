Miami Marlins trading Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics and get Jesus Luzardo in return

The Miami Marlins are trading outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday. Miami is receiving left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo, a Parkland Stoneman Douglas High graduate, in return.

Heading into Wednesday, Marte led Marlins regulars with a .306 batting average, .859 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 52 runs scored and 22 stolen bases while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 25 runs. He started 62 of 66 games in which he was on the active roster in center field (Marte was on the injured list for 35 games with a fractured rib) and batted second in 59 of those 63 starts. Marte recorded at least one hit in 11 of his final 12 games with the Marlins prior to the trade.

The Marlins had discussions with Marte about a potential contract extension but the two sides failed to find common ground.

Sources said the Marlins’ offer was close to $40 million over three years. Marte, who turns 33 in October, was seeking a four-year deal and informed the Marlins there would be no extension discussions after the All-Star break.

A deal couldn’t be struck, and that opened the door to Marte being traded on Wednesday.

The move ends Marte’s 11-month run with the Marlins, who acquired the All-Star and former Gold Glove award winner at the trade deadline of the shortened 2020 season to bolster their lineup and solidify a defensive spot that had been highlighted by instability for the better part of two seasons. Marte helped the Marlins reach the postseason for the first time in 17 years and Miami picked up the $12.5 million option in his contract to keep him on the team for the 2021 season.

With the Marlins’ chances of a repeat playoff berth all but gone and Marte set to hit free agency this offseason after team and player couldn’t agree on a contract extension, Marte is once again on the move.

Luzardo, a third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, has made 31 career appearances (including 15 starts) at the MLB level with a career 4.79 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 109 innings.

Luzardo is under team control until 2026 and does not enter arbitration until after the 2023 season.

This story will be updated.