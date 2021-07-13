Breaking down Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers’ inning at the 2021 All-Star Game

National League’s Trevor Rogers, of the Miami Marlins, throws during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. AP

The Miami Marlins’ Trevor Rogers pitched the fifth inning in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday night, giving up two unearned runs on two hits while recording a strikeout.

Rogers, 23, threw 18 pitches (15 strikes) during his inning on the mound. Six of his 18 pitches were either called strikes or swings and misses.

All six batters he faced were from the AL East. He gave up a leadoff double to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernandez and then the Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins reached on a fielding error by National League shortstop Brandon Crawford to put runners on the corners.

After Rogers struck out the Boston Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez on three pitches, the two baserunners scored on the next two at-bats. The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a towering home run in the second, hit an RBI groundout to score Hernandez. The Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts then ripped an RBI single to right field to score Mullins. Rogers got the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge to fly out to right field to end the inning.

Rogers threw eight fastballs, topping out at 98.8 mph and getting three swings and misses. He also threw seven changeups, one of which resulted in Martinez’s strikeout, and three sliders.

Getting into the game was a highlight for Rogers, the frontrunner for National League Rookie of the Year after a dominant first half of the 2021 season, but it wasn’t Rogers’ only objective while spending a few days in Denver.

“Really to just enjoy being around all the best guys in baseball really,” Rogers said on Saturday. “Enjoy the experience, enjoy it with my family and really take this time to mentally reset and physically to get ready for the second half.”

Rogers, the only rookie on the National League roster and one of just two rookies named a 2021 All-Star (also the Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia), leads rookie pitchers in ERA (2.13) and strikeouts (122). His seven pitcher wins are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Fleming and Rangers’ John King for most among first-year pitchers.

