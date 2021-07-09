Marlins provide ‘a few moments of joy’ for family impacted by Surfside condo collapse

One by one, Miami Marlins players made their way behind home plate pregame Friday to meet with about 20 people, most of whom were wearing white jerseys with the name “LaFont” and the number zero on the back.

They handed out jerseys, baseballs, gloves and drawstring backpacks to the group missing one of its own.

Manuel LaFont, 54, was one of the first four people identified among those who died in the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll was at 79. An additional 61 people are unaccounted for.

LaFont, a father, coach and a business consultant, lived in unit 801 of Champlain South. He would regularly be at North Shore Park playing baseball with his 10-year-old son, Santi, who loves the sport.

So the Marlins invited the LaFont family to Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot and had them on the field while the Marlins and Braves took pregame batting practice.

A handful of Marlins players — including shortstop Miguel Rojas, outfielder Starling Marte, pitcher Trevor Rogers, third baseman Brian Anderson and first baseman/right fielder Garrett Cooper — as well as manager Don Mattingly spent time with the group, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Manuel LaFont, 54, was one of five people killed in the partial collapse of a Surfside building, police so far confirmed. He was a proud father and baseball fan. Facebook/Adriana LaFont

“I never had the privilege to meet Manny LaFont, but the outreach from people that knew him that reached out to our organization and letting us know stories about him, stories about his children, he just sounded like an amazing human being,” said Angela Smith, the senior director of youth programs for the Marlins. “The tragedy of what’s happening and unfolding at Surfside is unimaginable. Given the opportunity to embrace the family and be able to provide a few moments of joy is really what has happened here. The smiles on these children’s faces are absolutely priceless. I wish he [Manny LaFont] was here to see it, but the circumstances right now are just horrific. We’re happy to be able to provide a few moments of joy in the midst of this tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, Mattingly and Rojas visited the memorial wall at Surfisde with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Rojas said they brought a couple bouquets of flowers that he placed next to a Venezuelan flag at the wall.

Here's video of #Marlins Manager Don Mattingly visiting the memorial wall in Surfside earlier today with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. He was accompanied by @MRojasOfficial. pic.twitter.com/QMO68Rq1rs — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 9, 2021

“I know how hard it is for people from another country to come and live in the United States and have the opportunity to be here,” said Rojas, who was born and raised in Los Teques, Venezuela, before signing a professional baseball contract when he was 17. “At the end of the day, we all feel terrible for what happened in our community. And we are just being as supportive as we can be.”

Mattingly said when he was touring the wall, he saw a photo of a little girl with her mom and it made him think about his youngest son, 6-year-old Louis.

“It’s hard to talk about that, to think about that,” Mattingly said. “It’s just a heavy scene right now. You feel for the people that are dealing with it.”

The Marlins on June 28 launched a Surfside relief fund in conjunction with the Miami Marlins Foundation. Marlins principal owner and chairman Bruce Sherman as well as loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh each contributed $50,000. The Marlins organization and front office and loanDepot each donated $25,000 as well. The Marlins also plan to match the next $50,000 that are contributed to the fund.