Death toll rises to 78 as recovery continues at Surfside condo collapse site

Heavy machinery scooped debris at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Friday morning, ushering in the third weekend of a grim recovery effort in the town of Surfside since the tragic disaster.

As excavators turned over heaps of broken cement and twisted steel, smaller backhoes combed through the pile — no longer in search of survivors but victims, 14 more of whom were found in the rubble overnight, emergency managers said at a family briefing reported on social media by journalists for Univision and the New York Times.

The overnight recovery raises the death toll to 78 people who have died since part of the Champlain Towers South condo collapsed before dawn on June 24. Dozens more remain missing.

The sounds of heavy machinery and the smell of exhaust were the backdrop for a single lane of morning traffic heading south on Harding Avenue and past scattered visitors at the memorial wall where family and friends have posted pictures of their missing loved ones.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy: Ramirez told 610 WIOD news radio that work was continuing at a “swift tempo.”

“We’re going to be doing it until we’re done. I can’t really predict a time,” Ramirez said. “What I can tell you is that our fire rescue our officers are working 24 hours a day to bring closure to the families and then to go into that investigative phase with [the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)] as well as our state attorney. Our number one priority is to recover the victims.”

Los equipos de búsqueda y rescate continúan sus operaciones de recuperación a través de los escombros del condominio Champlain Towers South colapsado en Surfside, Florida, el jueves 8 de julio de 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Against the backdrop of emergency vehicles, miles of orange traffic cones and policemen, many residents of Surfside tried to resume their everyday lives.

Customers lined up outside Surfside’s Rolling-Pin Kosher Bakery, waiting to buy challah for the third Shabbat dinner since the collapse of one of their community’s most storied buildings.

Though the morning was busy, the losses from June 24 have weighed heavily on the bakery and the community it serves, said Veronica Algaba, who has been working there for seven years.

Some of the bakery’s most loved customers perished in the collapse, she said, including children who stopped by every morning to get a free cookie on their way to school.

“Now, we don’t see them, and it’s like missing something,” Algaba said. “ ... It has been very difficult for us.”

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Algaba said she noticed a familiar customer who was examining the shop’s window display with what looked like an empty stare. When the woman finally got to the counter, she appeared to not know what to do, Algaba recalled.

“She told me, ‘I’m sorry, dear. I’m one of the survivors,’” Algaba said. “And I was crying with her, because she was confused”

Algaba said the pain has been laced with inspiring moments. Many members of Surfside’s Jewish community launched aid efforts out of their own bakery on the morning of the collapse. And survivors who have received donated challah have called to express their gratitude for the bakery.

“For us, it’s something easy,” Algaba said. “But thankfully, it’s one thing we can do to help.”

Pancartas con mensajes de apoyo en el memorial conmemorativo cerca de Champlain Towers South, un día después de un cambio de búsqueda y rescate a recuperación de los restos de las víctimas, en Surfside, Florida , el jueves 08 de julio de 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Although authorities have determined there is no chance of survival in the rubble, some loved ones of those still unaccounted for in the collapse said they are holding out hope that a miracle will happen.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday that finding someone alive in the rubble “seems really outside of the realm of any human possibility,” but that rescue crews will continue searching just as quickly and thoroughly as they have for the past two weeks. Aiding their efforts now, however, are dogs that look for the dead — not the living. Following the demolition of what remained of the Champlain Towers South on Sunday, rescue crews searching in areas that were previously inaccessible have found “an accelerating number of people — all who had perished,” she said.

“We knew always that there would be a point at which we’d switch from rescue to recovery,” she said. “Of course we hoped at the outset that there’d be lots of people who were somehow miraculously in spaces where they could survive.”

Los equipos de búsqueda y rescate continúan sus operaciones de recuperación a través de los escombros del condominio Champlain Towers South colapsado en Surfside, Florida, el jueves 8 de julio de 2021. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Levine Cava said search crews will continue looking for personal items during the recovery process, including legal documents, photo albums, wallets, jewelry, school graduation documents, religious items, phones and more.

Particular care is being taken to ensure proper Jewish burial rituals are observed and rabbis are present on site to perform ritual prayer over recovered Jewish bodies, she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said he did not know exactly how many floors rescue crews have tunneled through or how long the operation may take. He said heavier machinery is being used on the rubble pile and that authorities are “expecting the progress to move at a faster pace with our recovery efforts.”