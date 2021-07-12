Live updates: After strong first day, who will Marlins pick on Day 2 of MLB Draft?

Fans watch during the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. AP

The Miami Marlins made a splash on the first day of the MLB Draft, getting arguably the steal of the first round when they took prep shortstop Kahlil Watson at No. 16 and then closing out their night by drafting prep catcher Joe Mack at No. 31.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel said the Marlins drafting Kahlil Watson at No. 16 “was a case of highway robbery” while also noting “it’s borderline personnel malpractice for [Watson] to sail through the seven to 15 area without any team snapping him up.”

Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo, meanwhile, wrote that “While Watson falling to the Marlins was decided just as much by the teams in front of Miami, it’s hard to not think the Marlins scouting department just walked away with the best pick of the draft after day one.”

How will the Marlins follow up on Day 2?

Rounds 2-10 of the three-day, 20-round draft take place on Monday starting at 1 p.m. A live stream of the draft will be available on MLB.com.

The Marlins pick in the middle of each round — they have the 16th pick in the second round (No. 52 overall) and then have the No. 17 selection in each subsequent round.

Follow along for quick updates on each player the Marlins draft as it happens. A full recap with more detailed analysis will follow later in the day. Colleague David Wilson is also running a live blog keeping tabs on South Florida draft prospects as the second day of the draft unfolds.