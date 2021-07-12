Live updates: Calvary Christian, already with a top-15 pick, is poised for big MLB draft

Andrew Painter heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft was just the start for Calvary Christian Academy this week. Four other Calvary Christian alumni could be selected on the second day of the MLB draft Monday, starting with the Eagles’ No. 2 starter from the 2021 season.

Irv Carter, another right-handed pitcher and first-team all-Broward County selection by the Miami Herald this year, could come off the board as early as the second round and might be one of four Calvary Christian alumni picked in Rounds 2-10 on Monday. Carter is the No. 118 prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com, and one of five former Eagles ranked among the top 250.

Shortstop Alex Ulloa and catcher Rene Lastres are also top 200 players after earning all-county honors last season at Calvary Christian, and Florida Gators relief pitcher Christian Scott, another former Eagle, is the No. 228 player in the draft.

After Painter went No. 13 overall Sunday, Calvary Christian is poised to potentially have five alumni picked in the first 10 rounds of the 2021 draft. Before this year, only three former Eagles had ever been picked in the MLB draft.

Two other Broward natives are in good position to be drafted Friday: Plantation American Heritage pitcher Devin Futrell is the No. 224 player in the draft and Stoneman Douglas third baseman Gavin Conticello is the No. 244 player in the draft, which gives both ninth-round projections. Alex Toral, a first baseman for the Miami Hurricanes and Archbishop McCarthy alumnus, could also be selected Monday, as could Michael Rothenberg, a catcher for the Duke Blue Devils and Pine Crest alumnus.

Miami-Dade County is still awaiting its first draft pick this year after Miami catcher Adrian Del Castillo, a Gulliver Prep alumnus, went undrafted Sunday. Del Castillo began the year as the No. 4 prospect in the draft before slipping to No. 42 after an underwhelming third season in Coral Gables. Still, he could be the first South Florida native picked on Day 2 of the draft.

The top-ranked high school player from Dade County, according to Baseball America, is Westminster Christian catcher Jaylen Melendez.