Adam Duvall does it all as Miami Marlins salvage series finale with Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins’ Adam Duvall (14) celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pablo Lopez, right, and and Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Two plays in the fifth inning by Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall proved critical in the Marlins avoiding a three-game road sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers and salvaging their series finale at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

The first came with his bat. He gave the Marlins their first lead of the game with a no-doubt, two-out, three-run home run to left field — his second home run of the series and his eighth of the season.

The second came with his glove. With two outs and Mookie Betts on second base as the potential game-tying run, Matt Beaty hit a line-drive single to shallow right. Duvall scooped up the ball and made a throw to Chad Wallach, who tagged out Betts for the inning-ending out.

The Marlins held on for the final four innings to win 3-2. Miami lost the first two games of the series 9-6 on Friday and 7-0 on Saturday. The Marlins are now 18-22 on the season. The Dodgers drop to 22-18.

Pablo Lopez threw five strong innings, holding the Dodgers to just two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three to earn his first win of the season.

The right-handed pitcher also started Miami’s fifth-inning rally by reaching base on a fielding error to lead off the inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr., playing in his first game back with the Marlins since going on the injured list April 28 with a left hamstring strain, followed with a groundball single up the middle.

They moved up 90 feet on Corey Dickerson’s groundout and scored when Duvall sent a 92.6 mph sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta a projected 407 feet to left field to give the Marlins their first lead of the three-game series.

Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux (9) loses control of the ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP

All that Jazz

Chisholm went 2 for 5 with a pair of hard-hit singles, a run scored, a stolen base and two strikeouts while batting leadoff and playing shortstop on Sunday.

Both of his hits had exit velocities above 100 mph, according to Statcast.

Chisholm had missed 16 consecutive games while rehabbing his hamstring. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment before flying to Los Angeles on Saturday to join the big-league club. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He looked fine running the basepaths in all three games.

One more stop

The Marlins conclude their three-city road trip with three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park starting Tuesday. The road trip began with four games in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This is the Marlins’ second consecutive three-city road trip, after going through a 10-game run that included stops in San Francisco, Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. They have one more three-city trip on the docket that sends them to Boston to play the Red Sox from May 28-30, Buffalo to face the Toronto Blue Jays June 1-2 and Pittsburgh to face the Pirates June 3-6.

This and that

▪ First baseman/right fielder Garrett Cooper’s offense has begun to turn around as of late. He has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts.

▪ Richard Bleier, Anthony Bass, Dylan Floro and Yimi Garcia threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to preserve the win.