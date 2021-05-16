Miami Marlins have no answer for Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer in shutout loss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches to the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on May 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Miami Marlins had no answer for Trevor Bauer.

The National League’s reigning Cy Young Award winner was dominant for seven innings on Saturday, holding Miami to just two hits and three total baserunners while striking out 10 of the first 15 batters he faced as the Marlins lost 7-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Marlins (17-22) have now been shut out four times this season.

Bauer threw 113 pitches over the seven innings and induced 21 swings and misses. His offense gave him plenty of support with a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Jordan Holloway, making his second start of the season, matched Bauer for the first three innings before fading in the fourth.

Holloway loaded the bases in the fourth with no outs on a pair of singles from Justin Turner and Max Muncy — the first two hits he allowed in the game — and a walk to Will Smith. A five-pitch walk to Chris Taylor on the next plate appearance forced in the first run of the game and ended Holloway’s time on the mound. A Gavin Lux groundout against Ross Detwiler brought in the second run of the inning.

The Dodgers (22-18) doubled their lead in the fifth with a Max Muncy RBI single that scored Mookie Betts, who led off the inning with a walk and reached second when Corey Seager was hit by a pitch. A Taylor groundout scored Sheldon Neuse, who pinch-ran for Seager.

A DJ Peters pinch-hit single and Betts sacrifice fly in the eighth scored two more runs for Los Angeles.

This and that

▪ Braxton Garrett, the Marlins’ No. 7 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline who was added to the Marlins’ active roster shortly before Saturday’s game, threw the final three innings out of the bullpen in his first MLB appearance of the season. The left-handed pitcher held the Dodgers to one hit and struck out a pair of batters in the first two innings before giving up three runs in the eighth.

▪ Holloway had the first hit of the game, a two-out single to left off Bauer in the third. Garrett Cooper had the Marlins’ only other hit, a leadoff single in the fourth.

▪ Marlins hitting coach Eric Duncan was ejected in the second inning.