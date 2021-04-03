‘Jazz is starting his thing.’ Miami Marlins rookie quickly impressing to start season

Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) triples during the seventh inning of an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 2, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The first hit was a sigh of relief. After making solid contact each of his first four plate appearances to begin the 2021 season, Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally reached base the fifth time around when a groundball snuck past the Tampa Bay Rays’ middle infielders and rolled into center field for a single in the fifth inning on Friday.

His second hit of the night was a rally starter and one that truly showcases the rookie’s potential. With a 1-2 count and two outs in the seventh inning, Chisholm lifted a low slider from Rays relief pitcher Chaz Roe and launched it to the wall in right-center field at loanDepot park for a triple. After sliding head-first into third base, Chisholm let out a yell of jubilation. The next three Marlins batters all safely reached base as part of a three-run rally in Miami’s 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

But Chisholm, with his hair dyed blue and a personality to complement his big-play potential, has shown early this season he can be a catalyst for this Marlins team.

“Hold on,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Jazz is starting his thing.”

It actually started back in spring training, when Chisholm took hold of the starting second base job over Isan Diaz. The No. 4 prospect in Miami’s system and the No. 66 overall prospect in baseball according to MLBPipeline showed his power potential with three towering home runs in Grapefruit League play, two of which came of the Mets’ Robert Gsellman and the Astros’ Enoli Paredes. He stole bases. He drew walks. He brought a certain energy to the field.

“I feel like I can help the team at any time,” Chisholm said pregame Thursday while wearing a Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball jersey. “With the bat, with my legs, with the glove. I’ve got to go out there and focus on every pitch, every play no matter if I’m on base, on defense or in the batter’s box.”

Which brings us back to the seventh inning on Friday. According to Statcast, the ball Chisholm put into play for his rally-starting triple had an exit velocity of 108.6 mph. That’s the hardest-hit ball by a Marlins player through the first two games this season. Four of the six balls Chisholm has put into play heading into Saturday’s series finale had exit velocities above 95 mph, the minimum to be qualified as a hard-hit ball by Statcast.

“Jazz is going to be good, for sure,” first baseman Jesus Aguilar said. “He can hit. He can play defense.”

As for the blue hair?

“It’s awesome,” Aguilar said. “Something new. Something different. Something fresh. That’s his style.”

Chisholm has the seal of approval from his manager, as well.

“I don’t worry about that kind of stuff,” Mattingly said. “Honestly, I like guys with personality and have confidence and swagger. As long as they prepare properly and get out to the game the right way, I’m good with all the kind of external stuff.”

It’s early, but Chisholm has gotten off to the right start.