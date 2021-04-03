Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez leaves Rays game with apparent hand injury

Miami Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws in a spring training intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez was removed from the Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning Saturday with an apparent right-hand injury.

Manager Don Mattingly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and head trainer Gene Basham went to the mound to check on Hernandez after he struck out Rays pitcher Rich Hill. Hernandez’s fastball velocity was noticeably down, with the six four-seam fastballs he threw to Hill ranging from 85.3 mph and 87 mph. He averaged 91.3 mph with the pitch last season and 90.6 mph in 2019.

No official update on Hernandez’s status has been provided yet, but it should be noted that Hernandez has dealt with blisters on his throwing hand in the past.

Paul Campbell, a relief pitcher who the Marlins selected in the Rule 5 Draft in December from the Rays, relieved Hernandez and made his MLB debut against his former team.

Hernandez, 25, showed signs of a breakout 2020 season before suffering a season-ending lat injury. In 25 1/3 innings over six starts, Hernandez had a 3.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts against five walks.

Should Hernandez miss playing time, it will put a test on Miami’s starting pitching depth. The team is already without Sixto Sanchez, who is dealing with mild inflammation in his throwing shoulder, and began the season with a four-man rotation of Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Hernandez and Trevor Rogers.

Prospects Nick Neidert, Daniel Castano and Braxton Garrett are the Marlins’ top internal candidates to join the rotation.

