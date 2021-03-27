Where the Miami Marlins’ bullpen roles stand, with player-by-player breakdowns

The Miami Marlins’ once-again rebuilt bullpen is starting to take shape although the group is anything but finalized.

With just two games remaining in spring training, the Marlins have 11 relief pitchers competing for either eight or nine spots on the 26-man Opening Day roster.

Here’s a look at each of those 11 and the roles they will likely fill for the club.

Anthony Bass

Bass, who signed a two-year deal with the Marlins in January, is the favorite to open the season as the Marlins’ primary closer. He has the most experience in the role (albeit just 15 saves in 25 opportunities) and has looked solid in spring (8 1/3 shutout innings in nine appearances with eight strikeouts and command of all three of his pitches).

Miami Marlins pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) pitches against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of their spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Yimi Garcia

Garcia, who dazzled with a 0.60 ERA last season, will likely retain his role as setup man for the Marlins in 2021. His spring training stats (5.63 ERA in eight innings) don’t necessarily reflect his production. He has 10 strikeouts and just one walk and has given up just one hit with six strikeouts over his past four outings.

Miami Marlins Dylan Floro on the first day of Spring Training on February 18, 20201 at the Miami Marlins Spring Training facility at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Joseph Guzy Joseph Guzy/Miami Marlins

Dylan Floro

Acquired from the Dodgers for Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt, Floro is expected to take over the seventh-inning role held by Brad Boxberger last year. Floro had a 2.59 ERA in 25 games for Dodgers last year and of his career 159 2/3 innings pitched, 109 2/3 have come in the seventh inning or later.

Miami Marlins pitcher Adam Cimber (90) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of their spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Adam Cimber

Cimber, acquired from the Cleveland Indians for cash, is a sidearm thrower who uses a mid-70s slider and two fastballs (a four-seam against lefties, a sinker against righties) that both sit in the mid-80s. He’ll likely pitch in the middle innings and has impressed this spring, striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings while giving up just five hits and one walk.

Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier (35) pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Richard Bleier

Bleier, a South Florida native and South Plantation High alum, was one of the rare Marlins pickups following their COVID-19 outbreak to remain with the club the whole season. The 33-year-old lefty primarily uses a sinker, slider and cutter and is able to throw multiple innings or come in to get the final out to escape a jam.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Ross Detwiler during spring training on Feb. 19, 2021, in Jupiter, Florida. Joseph Guzy Miami Marlins

Ross Detwiler

Detwiler, the Marlins’ only other left-handed relief pitcher, moved exclusively to the bullpen in 2020 and saw some the best numbers of his career albeit in a small sample size (3.20 ERA, three-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio). He is also a candidate to throw multiple innings.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher John Curtiss throws a bullpen session on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Florida. Joseph Guzy/Miami Marlins

John Curtiss

Curtiss, a 6-5 righty acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on the day pitchers and catchers reported to camp, can play just about any role in the bullpen. He’s coming off a 2020 season in which he posted a 1.80 ERA with 25 strikeouts against just three walks over 25 innings. His fastball averages 94 mph and his slider had a 28-percent swing-and-miss rate last season.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Zach Pop Adam Glanzman MLB Photos via AP

Zach Pop

Pop, one of Miami’s two relievers with Rule 5 restrictions, has impressed during camp, especially when one considers he hadn’t pitched in a live game in nearly two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In four outings, Pop has given up just two hits and two walks while striking out three and showing off a two-seam fastball that hits 97 mph and a slider with swing-and-miss potential.

He’ll likely start off in low-leverage situations with the potential to eventually become a closer if he can continue improving his command.

Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and pitcher James Hoyt talk on the mound as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

James Hoyt

Like Bleier, Hoyt was one of the Marlins’ early-season additions last year following the COVID-19 outbreak who stayed with the club through the playoff run and produced a 1.24 ERA over 14 2/3 innings in 24 appearances. With the added depth to the bullpen this year, Hoyt could find him self pitching in middle innings or, because he still has a minor-league option, could start the season at the alternate training site.

Miami Marlins pitcher Paul Campbell Adam Glanzman MLB Photos via AP

Paul Campbell

Campbell, the Marlins’ other Rule 5 player and their No. 29 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, went from striking out four over two perfect innings in his spring debut to walking three in his second outing to giving up a pair of solo home runs in his third.

He profiles as a swingman, capable of being a spot starter while primarily being a multiple inning pitcher out of the bullpen.

Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender (80) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of their spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Anthony Bender

Bender has been the surprise of camp. He’s a non-roster invite who played in independent ball last year but has quickly impressed the Marlins. The 26-year-old has thrown 7 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10.

Among his strikeout victims: The Mets’ Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo as well as the Nationals’ Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Starlin Castro.

He has a sinker-slider mix, with the fastball hitting the high 90s (hitting 98.8 mph at one point) and the slider sitting in the mid 80s.

While it’s no guarantee Bender makes the roster — he’s the only one of the group not on Miami’s 40-man roster — having him inside the organization should be beneficial this season if he can continue this production when the stats start counting.