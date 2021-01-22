Marlins continue bullpen overhaul by signing veteran reliever for late-inning role

The Miami Marlins’ fortification and overhaul of their bullpen continues.

The Marlins have agreed to terms with journeyman relief pitcher Anthony Bass, a source confirmed Friday to the Miami Herald. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported the deal is for two years with a team option for 2023, making Bass the first player to receive a multiyear deal under new general manager Kim Ng.

Bass, 33, has a career 4.32 ERA over 217 career games in nine MLB seasons. The Marlins will be his fifth team in five years after being with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020, Seattle Mariners in 2019, Chicago Cubs in 2018 and Texas Rangers in 2017. He has primarily worked as a late-inning reliever the past two years. He converted seven of nine save opportunities for the Blue Jays in 2020 and five of 10 opportunities for the Mariners in 2019.

Bass will most likely compete with Yimi Garcia to be the Marlins’ closer.

He’s also the fifth new relief pitcher who will be added to the Marlins’ 40-man roster this offseason, joining Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler, Paul Campbell and Zach Pop. James Hoyt, Richard Bleier and Garcia are the only relief pitchers the Marlins still have who threw at least 10 innings with the team last season.

Bass made his MLB debut in 2011 with the San Diego Padres, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2008, and moved full-time to the bullpen in 2013 after starting 15 of 24 games in 2012. He played with the Houston Texans in 2014 and Rangers in 2015 before spending a year with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Jappan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. In his four years.

Sports Grid’s Craig Mish was first to report the deal.

