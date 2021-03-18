One day after holding back decision, Don Mattingly names Marlins’ Opening Day starter

And now it’s official.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has named his Opening Day starter.

Taking the mound on April 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays to begin Miami’s 2021 season and quest for consecutive playoff appearances: Sandy Alcantara.

Mattingly told Alcantara of the decision following Alcantara’s latest spring training start against the New York Mets on Wednesday in which he threw five shutout innings and struck out nine batters.

Mattingly was hesitant to make the announcement pregame Wednesday, saying only that they have “guys lined up, and we think we know, but you guys have known that I usually don’t let you know before we talk to that person, and then we have to make sure the whole group upstairs is onboard with what we’re thinking and then we go from there.”

Between then and now, the conversations have seen been had.

The announcement feels more like a formality than anything. Alcantara has been the leader of the Marlins’ rotation. And outside of Gio Gonzalez, who signed a minor-league deal with the club on March 3, Alcantara is the most seasoned starting pitcher Miami has at its disposal.

It seemed only natural he would get the Opening Day bid for a second consecutive season.

Alcantara would become the ninth pitcher in franchise history to start on Opening Day in back-to-back seasons joining Charlie Hough, Kevin Brown, Alex Fernandez, Ryan Dempster, Josh Beckett, Dontrelle Willis, Josh Johnson and Jose Urena. Beckett and Johnson share the team record with three consecutive Opening Day starts.

The 25-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic with a five-pitch mix highlighted by a sinker and four-seam fastball that both touch the upper 90s has made 45 career starts since joining the Marlins before the 2018 season as part of the Marcell Ozuna trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alcantara has a 3.69 ERA over 273 1/3 innings in that span to go along with 220 strikeouts against 119 walks.

But Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. knows there’s more to get out of Alcantara. He’s having the ace throw more sinkers — Alcantara threw the pitch nearly 35 percent of the time last year compared to 27.6 percent in 2019.

“I know when I first laid my eyes on him, I made the bold statement of talking about the guy’s stuff,” Stottlemyre said, “but we’re getting to a point where it becomes usable.”

Alcantara on a personal level has also made a more concerted effort to be aggressive in the strike zone and get ahead in counts.

“He wants to know the next day what his first-pitch strikes were,” Stottlemyre said. “That’s something that he’s focused on, and getting guys into swing mode, so that they can swing at his other stuff, not paint himself into bad corners and always working deep counts trying to get back into a count.”