Why Marlins manager Don Mattingly isn’t ready to name his Opening Day starter

Don Mattingly has a pretty good idea of who his Opening Day starting pitcher will be on April 1 when the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Marlins fans have a pretty good feeling who it’s going to be, too.

But Mattingly said Wednesday he isn’t ready to make that decision public just yet.

“I’m not,” Mattingly said, “only because we haven’t talked to anybody yet and really have just been kind of going through this process. We’ve got guys lined up, and we think we know, but you guys have known that I usually don’t let you know before we talk to that person, and then we have to make sure the whole group upstairs is onboard with what we’re thinking and then we go from there.”

While nothing is official, signs point to Sandy Alcantara holding down the top spot in the rotation for a second consecutive season. He is starting Wednesday’s spring training game against the New York Mets at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, putting him in line to start on April 1 if he follows a starting pitcher’s usual five-day program.

Outside of Gio Gonzalez, who signed a minor-league deal with the club on March 3, Alcantara is the most seasoned starting pitcher Miami has at its disposal.

The 25-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic with a five-pitch mix highlighted by a sinker and four-seam fastball that both touch the upper 90s, has made 45 career starts since joining the Marlins before the 2018 season as part of the Marcell Ozuna trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alcantara has a 3.69 ERA over 273 1/3 innings in that span to go along with 220 strikeouts against 119 walks.

He threw a pair of complete games during his All-Star 2019 season and posted a 2.73 ERA in the final 10 games that year. Alcantara made all 32 scheduled starts that year, tossing 197 1/3 innings.

He came up in pivotal moments last season after returning from a bout with COVID-19, including throwing 7 1/3 innings in the Marlins’ win over the Yankees on Sept. 25 to secure their first playoff berth since 2003 and 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in their first playoff game against the Chicago Cubs.

Should the rest of the rotation order remain the same as it has been during spring training, Pablo Lopez would follow in the rotation order, with Elieser Hernandez third, one of Sixto Sanchez or Nick Neidert fourth, and then Trevor Rogers wrapping up the group in the No. 5 spot.

Meanwhile, Rays manager Kevin Cash on Wednesday named Tyler Glasnow as Tampa Bay’s starting pitcher for the season opener.

“We’re excited,” Cash told reporters. “I know it’s a big deal to pitchers. The way Tyler has thrown the ball the last couple seasons, he deserves the opportunity.”