The Marlins drop their road series against the Rockies after another home run barrage

The Miami Marlins’ Hector Noesi pitches against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Getty Images

The Miami Marlins’ first lead of their road series against the Colorado Rockies was short-lived. Jon Berti hit leadoff home run that soared 451 feet to right-center field at Coors Field on Saturday only for it to be quickly erased in the bottom half of the inning in the start of another eventual rout.

The Rockies hit five home runs against the Marlins — who have now given up home runs in a franchise-record 19 consecutive games — in an 11-4 win to clinch the series against Miami. It’s the fourth time in the last five games and sixth time during this 19-game stretch the Marlins have given up at least four home runs in a single game.

The Marlins (45-77) will look to avoid the sweep against the Rockies (56-67) on Sunday. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.

Hector Noesi, who gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, gave up home runs to Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Noesi has given up 16 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings over three starts.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adam Conley gave up a leadoff home run to Ryan McMahon in the sixth. McMahon and Ian Desmond went back-to-back in the seventh inning against Wei-Yin Chen to end the home run barrage.

Garrett Cooper, who had the day off in Friday’s 3-0 loss to begin the series, led the Marlins offensively with an RBI double and a solo home run.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

This and that

▪ Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame that starting pitcher Pablo Lopez will make at least one more rehab assignment start before having the chance to return to the big-league club.

▪ Rookie second baseman Isan Diaz was given an off day from the starting lineup on Saturday. He entered to pinch-hit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, popping out to shortstop.

▪ Lewis Brinson, for the third consecutive game, made a highlight worthy catch in center field. He also chipped in an outfield assist in the seventh. He went 0 for 4 at the plate, striking out after a line-drive that would have been an extra-base hit went foul, having a home run robbed by Raimel Tapia in center field and having a potential run-scoring base hit robbed in the ninth when Blackmon made a diving catch in shallow left-center field.