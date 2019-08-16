Miami Marlins offense falls flat to open series against Colorado Rockies

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 16, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Getty Images

Just one day ago, the Miami Marlins’ offense put on a small ball spectacle against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Marlins Park en route to a convincing win over the National League’s top baseball team.

That production didn’t carry over into their first game at Coors Field. Instead, the Marlins fell 3-0 to the Colorado Rockies in a brisk two-hour, 34-minute game on Friday to open a three-game road series.

Friday marked the Marlins’ 17th shutout loss of the season.

The Rockies (55-67) did all of their damage with two swings. Ryan McMahon opened scoring with a two-run home run against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara in the second. Nolan Arenado added an insurance run with a solo home run against Ryne Stanek in the eighth.

With the two blasts, the Marlins (45-76) have given up at least one home run in 18 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest streak in club history.

Alcantara was solid otherwise, giving up just the two runs on three hits and four walks in seven innings. He struck out two and turned a pair of inning-ending double plays.

Miami, meanwhile, couldn’t take advantage of the friendly confides of Coors Field. The Marlins logged just six hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The game was delayed 20 minutes in the third inning due to lightning.

