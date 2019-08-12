The Miami Marlins will play three games in Puerto Rico during the 2020 season

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Major League Baseball and the Miami Marlins are returning to Puerto Rico next season.

MLB announced Monday they will play a series against the New York Mets in San Juan, Puerto Rico, during the 2020 season, which will be their third year under the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group. The three-game set is scheduled for April 28-30 at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The Marlins will be designated as the home team for the series.

“It is an honor for the Marlins to represent Major League Baseball in this special series against the Mets,” Jeter, the Marlins’ CEO, said in a release. “Miami serves as the gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, and we are grateful for the chance to showcase the new Miami Marlins organization to our neighbors in Puerto Rico. We are looking forward to the opportunity of celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and passion for the game and continue our mission to grow the game of baseball in our community while fostering the shared love for our National Pastime.”

The 2020 season is also the first in which the Marlins plan to have a bulk of the players from their latest rebuild on the major-league roster, giving fans an initial glimpse at what’s to come. A few of the building pieces — position players such as Brian Anderson, Jorge Alfaro, Garrett Cooper and Isan Diaz (who is of Puerto Rican descent) as well as pitchers including Caleb Smith, Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez — are already here.

The club hopes to have top prospects such as pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera and outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Monte Harrison on the roster at some point during the season.

The Marlins are 44-73 this season as they prepare for a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that starts on Tuesday.

It’s the second time in Marlins history they will play in Puerto Rico. The club played a three-game set against the Mets there in June 2010, winning two of three. Three other neutral-site MLB games have been played at Estadio Hiram Bithorn: one game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers on April 1, 2001, and a two-game series between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins in April 2018. The Montreal Expos also played 43 “home games” at Estadio Hiram Bithorn in 2003 and 2004.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 28: The Florida Marlins and The New York Mets stand for the National Anthem before their game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on June 28, 2010 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello Getty Images

