A rough first inning put the Marlins behind against the Rays. They never recovered

The Miami Marlins’ Caleb Smith pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on Aug. 4, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Getty Images

Caleb Smith had made it a concerted effort over the past few starts to get deeper into games. He had thrown seven innings in each of his past two starts, striking out nine while

But the first inning got away from him on Sunday, a combination of spotty command and spotty defense, and he barely lasted five innings in the Marlins’ 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Marlins (42-67) lost all four games against the Rays this season by a combined 20-8 score. The Rays shut out the Marlins in both games at Marlins Park — 4-0 on May 14 and 1-0 on May 15 — and won the first game of the series at Tropicana Field 8-6 on Saturday.

And that first inning played a heavy hand in the Marlins’ defeat on Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Smith walked Matt Duffy on four pitches and Miguel Rojas misplayed a Tommy Pham groundball two pitches later to put runners on the corners. Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field to open scoring. Smith proceeded to strike out Travis d’Arnaud before giving up back-to-back base hits — an Avisail Garcia infield single that Jon Berti couldn’t handle and a Mike Brosseau RBI single up the middle — to make it 2-0. Guillermo Heredia struck out swinging to end the inning.

Smith threw 29 pitches before escaping the first inning and threw 101 pitches (60 strikes) overall.

The only other damage the Rays (65-48) did against Smith was when Brosseau hit a two-out solo home run in the third.

Tampa Bay added three runs in the seventh against Tayron Guerrero and one in the eighth against Kyle Keller.

Brian Anderson hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Marlins’ first hit of the game and to avoid a shutout, but Miami couldn’t execute on its other few chances to scratch across runs.

Harold Ramirez’s one-out double in the fifth was nullified by a Martin Prado groundout and Bryan Holaday strikeout.

Rojas hit a leadoff triple in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games and Anderson drew a two-out walk to bring up Curtis Granderson against Rays reliever Colin Poche. But Rojas was caught stealing at home plate on a delayed double steal attempt three pitches into the plate appearance.

Martin Prado and Bryan Holaday hit back-to-back singles to lead off the eighth and each advanced 90 feet on a fielding error from Rays right fielder Avisail Garcia. They only scored one run on a Berti RBI groundout.

Anderson led off the ninth with a single only for Granderson to strike out and Starlin Castro to ground into a game-ending double play.

Dugger’s debut

Starting pitcher prospect Robert Dugger is expected to make his MLB debut in the Marlins’ doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

He joined the team in St. Petersburg about two hours before Sunday’s game after flying in from Salt Lake City, where Miami’s Triple A affiliate New Orleans Baby Cakes were playing, but has not been officially activated and added to the 25-man roster.

Dugger the Marlins’ No. 24 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will be the third starting pitcher to make his debut with the Marlins this year following Jordan Yamamoto and Zac Gallen.

“It’s what you always dream about,” Dugger said. “Always wanted to be a major league baseball player. The time has come. It’s just, I don’t really have any words for it. It’s overwhelming. I’m anxious. Ready to get out there, pitch and get those nerves out.”

This and that

▪ Outfielder Cesar Puello left Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with left hip flexor tightness. He is day to day. Berti moved from third base to center field to replace Puello. Martin Prado finished the game at third base.

▪ Keller’s appearance on Sunday was MLB debut. He threw 1 2/3 innings with one strikeout, one walk and a solo home run to Jesus Aguilar.

▪ Ryne Stanek, the relief pitcher the Marlins obtained from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline along with outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez in exchange for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson, joined the Marlins before Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins plan to activate him at some point during the series against the Mets. The Rays played a tribute video for him on Sunday.

▪ Neil Walker (jammed right index finger) is dealing with hand soreness and some slight swelling after his collision with Kevin Kiermaier down the first base line in the sixth inning on Saturday. He is getting the day off. Garrett Cooper starting at first base. Jon Berti is at third base.