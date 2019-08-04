Miami Marlins pitching prospect excited to make MLB debut during doubleheader vs Mets

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Robert Dugger made his way to the field for pregame warmups on Saturday with the Marlins’ Triple A affiliate New Orleans Baby Cakes for their road game against the Salt Lake Bees when the team trainer told him to make his way to the manager’s office.

Dugger entered the room and saw the coaching staff sitting there before manager Keith Johnson asked the 24-year-old right-handed starting pitcher two question.

First: Do you like Florida?

“I like Florida,” Dugger responded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Second: Do you like New York?

It took Dugger a second to put two and two together. By the time he realized the circumstance, Johnson gave him the news. He was on his way to join the Miami Marlins. While the move hasn’t been finalized, Dugger is expected to make his MLB debut in the Marlins’ doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.

“I started breathing really heavy. I couldn’t really breathe at all really,” said Dugger, who flew cross country overnight to join the team in St. Petersburg before their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. “Very excited.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Dugger, the Marlins’ No. 24 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will be the third starting pitcher to make his debut with the Marlins this year following Jordan Yamamoto and Zac Gallen.

The Marlins acquired him from the Seattle Mariners along with pitcher Nick Neidert and shortstop Christopher Torres in the Dee Gordon trade.

“I had no idea. No idea,” Dugger said of the call up. “Total blindside. I think that’s what makes it even more of an overwhelming situation.

“Great surprise. Absolutely.”

Dugger started the season, his second in the Marlins organization, with Double A Jacksonville. He posted a 3.31 ERA with 73 strikeouts to 21 walks over 70 2/3 innings in 13 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp before being promoted to Triple A New Orleans.

He ran into trouble during his time with the Baby Cakes, giving up five or more earned runs in five of his seven starts at the highest minor-league level.

“Obviously Double A was better than Triple A,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s a guy we liked in spring training. It seemed like he was the guy that slotted into that spot. There are obviously a lot of factors that go into that. ... He was on the right day. Everything worked out.”

Dugger, an 18th-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Cisco (Texas) Junior College, relies on a four-seam fastball that touches 96 mph and a sinker that is steadily in the low 90s. He also has a slider that has improved and is working on a changeup to use against lefties and can mix in the occasional curveball as well.

“The athletic Dugger repeats his delivery well and throws strikes,” reads his MLB Pipeline scouting report. “The next step will be to refine his command to keep more advanced hitters off his effective but less than overwhelming stuff. He’s a tough competitor who could wind up as a backend starter or bridge reliever for the Marlins.”

He’ll get his first chance to show what he can do Monday.

“It’s what you always dream about,” Dugger said. “Always wanted to be a major league baseball player. The time has come. It’s just, I don’t really have any words for it. It’s overwhelming. I’m anxious. Ready to get out there, pitch and get those nerves out.”

Mattingly said the team will decide how to handle the second open starting pitcher spot for Monday’s doubleheader after Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.

Castro taking reps at third

Starlin Castro took groundballs at third base pregame Saturday with the anticipation he will get some playing time there this season. The decision hints at the possibility that second baseman Isan Diaz, who is hitting .305 with 26 home runs and 70 RBI with New Orleans, could be called up in the near future.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill has said numerous times over the past month that the club is pleased with Diaz’s development but don’t plan to rush him to the big leagues for the sake of rushing him up.

“He understands where we are organizationally,” Mattingly said Sunday. “Everybody kind of knows about our guys in the minor leagues. Isan was in camp the last couple years. They know what kind of year he’s having and what happens in these situations. Star’s been good. He’ll be slowly getting some work with anticipation of playing some third. He was great. Obviously it was one of those situations that’s never easy when you’re talking to the older guys. You try to be up front, be straightforward. We’ll go from there.”

This and that

▪ Ryne Stanek, the relief pitcher the Marlins obtained from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline along with outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez in exchange for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson, joined the Marlins before Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins plan to activate him at some point during the series against the Mets.

▪ Neil Walker (jammed right index finger) is dealing with hand soreness and some slight swelling after his collision with Kevin Kiermaier down the first base line in the sixth inning on Saturday. He is getting the day off. Garrett Cooper starting at first base. Jon Berti is at third base.