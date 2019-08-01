Miami Marlins walk off against Minnesota Twins in extras to avoid sweep

Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (50) pitches during the first inning of a interleague Major League Baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday, August 1, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins, down three runs in the ninth against the Minnesota Twins, began their rally. They wanted to salvage at least one game in this series after dropping the first two.

They did enough to tie the game and force extra innings, where they ultimately pulled off the comeback.

Harold Ramirez delivered a walk-off home run to lift the Marlins to a 5-4 win over the Twins in 12 innings on Thursday to cap a seven-game homestand and avoid a three-game sweep against the top team in the American League Central. Miami lost the first two games of the series 2-1 on Tuesday and 7-4 on Wednesday.

But that opportunity would not have come if not for another Marlins ninth-inning rally.

Curtis Granderson opened the inning with a walk, Martin Prado singled, Jon Berti hit an RBI double, Brian Anderson walked and Neil Walker hit two-run single up the middle to tie the game. Starlin Castro struck out, Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked and Jorge Alfaro struck out before Holaday’s game-winner.

The Marlins had just one run on seven hits heading into that ninth inning and had stranded 10 runners.

Minnesota (66-42), which came into Thursday with a three-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, did most of its damage Thursday on two swings against Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto. Max Kepler opened the game with a leadoff home run to right field, hitting a 91.7 mph fastball that leaked over the heart of the plate.

Byron Buxton tacked on two more runs with a two-out double to left in the fourth that brought home Miguel Sano and Ehire Adrianza. An Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly in the fifth capped the Twins’ scoring.

Overall, Yamamoto gave up four runs while allowing a career-high seven hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. He did not allow a walk for the first time in nine major-league starts. Miami’s bullpen threw six shutout innings afterward.

Ramirez in the second inning drove in the Marlins’ only run before the ninth-inning rally score with an RBI triple off the center field wall that scored Castro.

Keller called up

The Marlins called up relief pitcher Kyle Keller from Triple A New Orleans to fill the final roster spot left empty after their two trades on Wednesday.

Keller, the Marlins’ 18th-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, struck out 64 batters while walking just 21 in 33 relief appearances for the Baby Cakes this season. He converted nine of 11 save opportunities there as well.

Rojas injured

Miguel Rojas left Thursday’s game after the third inning with right hip tightness. He is day-to-day.

Rojas ran slowly rounding second base in the third after Neil Walker doubled to right-center field. He reached base with a leadoff single that extended his hitting streak to a season-high-tying nine games.

Rojas, playing his first season as an everyday starting shortstop, is hitting .290 with four home runs, a career-high 21 doubles, 33 RBI and 42 runs scored.

Yadiel Rivera replaced Rojas at shortstop.

More injury updates

▪ Relief pitchers Drew Steckenrider and Austin Brice are set to begin rehab assignments with the Marlins’ Class A-Advanced affiliate Jupiter Hammerheads. Steckenrider, on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, throws an inning on Thursday. Brice, on the 10-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain, is scheduled to throw an inning on Friday.

▪ Pablo Lopez will make his second rehab assignment start with the Double A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday. He is on the IL with a right shoulder strain.