Sandy Alcantara struggles again as Miami Marlins drop series to Minnesota Twins

Sandy Alcantara’s downward spiral since the All-Star Game continues.

In his latest rough outing, the 23-year-old surrendered a career-high seven earned runs against the Minnesota Twins — six of which came on three home runs — in a 7-4 loss on Wednesday at Marlins Park. Alcantara lasted just 4 2/3 innings — his shortest start of the season.

The Marlins, shut out for eight innings, scored all of their runs on a Brian Anderson grand slam in the ninth inning — his second of the season — after Jon Berti, Miguel Rojas and Yadiel Rivera opened the frame with three consecutive singles against Twins reliever Sean Poppen.

The Marlins went 9-15 in July and are 41-65 on the season. The Twins improved to 66-41.

Alcantara, who has struggled with consistency all season, has given up at least four earned runs in three of his four starts since the All-Star Break. He has given up 19 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings overall in that stretch — a 7.89 ERA — while giving up 27 hits and 13 walks.

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario all hit home runs against Alcantara on Wednesday.

On the other side, Twins All-Star starting pitcher Jose Berrios retired the first 12 Marlins batters he faced on Wednesday before Neil Walker and Starlin Castro recorded back-to-back singles to open the fifth. Those would be the Marlins’ only baserunners Berriors would allow over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11 Marlins batters.

Rounding out the rotation

The Marlins have a spot to fill in their starting rotation after sending Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline.

The Marlins will weigh their in-house options before making a decision. Whoever they choose will be scheduled to pitch on Monday in one of the doubleheader games against the New York Mets.

Robert Dugger and Hector Noesi are two options at Triple A New Orleans. Wei-Yin Chen, a career starter who the Marlins moved to the bullpen this year, is another.

Roster additions

The Marlins filled two of their three roster spots left empty by Wednesday’s trades by calling up reliever Tyler Kinley from Triple A New Orleans and activating utilityman Berti from the 10-day injured list.

Kinley, a Plantation native who graduated from Nova High and Barry University, had been with the Baby Cakes since June 11. He had given up just one earned run over his last seven relief appearances for New Orleans, striking out eight while giving up one walk and one hit.

Berti had been on the IL since May 21 with a left oblique strain. He hit .237 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 12 runs scored in 22 games with the Marlins before the injury. Berti entered the game in the fifth inning as part of a double switch and played right field. He went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a single in the ninth inning that started their rally attempt.

Cooper sits

Garrett Cooper, who left Tuesday’s 2-1 loss with left hamstring tightness, sat out Wednesday’s game. Neil Walker started at first base. Brian Anderson played at third base.

Cooper struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

This and that

▪ Chen threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief on Wednesday, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out two. His ERA, which ballooned to 24.75 early in the year after a 10-run outing against the Cincinnati Reds, is now down to 7.06.

▪ Cesar Puello returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. He played center field and batted eighth.