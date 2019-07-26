Photo gallery: Diamondbacks at Marlins | Friday, July 26, 2019

Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) celebrates with his teammates after he hit a sacrificial fly ball into center field allowing third baseman Neil Walker (18) to score and win the game 3 to 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) hits a sacrificial fly ball into center field and allowing third baseman Neil Walker (18) to score and win the game 3 to 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins first baseman Neil Walker (18) receives the ball from shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) and passes to first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) to complete a double play against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jose Quijada (74) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Greg Holland (56) wipes sweat from his face while talking to his teammates during a timeout in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Yadiel Rivera (2) walks into the dugout after catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) hit a sacrificial fly ball to right field allowing Rivera to score and tie the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) tags Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) out in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine throws the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine walks off the field after throwing the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, July 26, 2019.
