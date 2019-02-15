Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins make it official, sign reliever Sergio Romo

By Clark Spencer

February 15, 2019 07:54 AM

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Sergio Romo, right, is taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays by manager Kevin Cash during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 5, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Sergio Romo, right, is taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays by manager Kevin Cash during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 5, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Sergio Romo, right, is taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays by manager Kevin Cash during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 5, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara Associated Press
JUPITER

The Marlins made it official on Friday, signing veteran reliever Sergio Romo to a 1-year deal.

Romo will reportedly make $2.5 million, according to MLB.com.

Romo, 35, has spent 11 seasons in the majors, most of them with the Giants, and appeared in 643 games. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, appearing in 73 games with a 4.14 ERA.

Romo gives the Marlins a veteran bullpen piece that they were lacking. And he also brings postseason experience. He pitched on three World Series winning teams with the Giants.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Marlins placed right-handed pitcher Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Clark Spencer

Clark Spencer is one of the nation’s most experienced baseball writers and has covered the Miami Marlins since 1999. He is past-president of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Along with baseball, Spencer has also covered the Summer and Winter Olympics, NBA Finals, NCAA Final Four, College Football Playoffs and Triple Crown.

  Comments  