Miami Marlins make it official, sign reliever Sergio Romo

The Marlins made it official on Friday, signing veteran reliever Sergio Romo to a 1-year deal.
Romo will reportedly make $2.5 million, according to MLB.com.
Romo, 35, has spent 11 seasons in the majors, most of them with the Giants, and appeared in 643 games. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, appearing in 73 games with a 4.14 ERA.
Romo gives the Marlins a veteran bullpen piece that they were lacking. And he also brings postseason experience. He pitched on three World Series winning teams with the Giants.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
To make room on their 40-man roster, the Marlins placed right-handed pitcher Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.
Comments