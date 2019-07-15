Marlins’ 2018 first-round pick starting to produce at the plate in minor leagues

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Could Connor Scott finally be turning the corner?

At the very least, 19-year-old has begun to show during the past 10 days that he can produce at the plate — something the Miami Marlins had hoped to see since selecting him with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Scott has recorded multiple hits in seven of his past eight games heading into Monday for the Class A Clinton, Iowa, Lumberkings. In that span, he is 15 for 31 (.484) with four doubles, one triple, four RBI, four runs scored and three walks while striking out just three times.

It’s a needed jump in production for the left-handed hitting outfielder, who had struggled the majority of his first full minor-league season. Scott’s batting average was .183 as late as mid-May. Heading into Monday, he has improved his average to .247.

Scott is ranked as the Marlins’ No. 5 overall prospect, according to MLBPipeline.

“Scott has the makings of a five-tool player and also draws comparisons to Bradley Zimmer,” his scouring report reads. “The Marlins felt Scott’s left-handed swing was pretty polished for a high school hitter, though they would like to see him turn on more pitches and tap into his solid raw power after he used more of an opposite-field approach in his debut. He has a lofty offensive ceiling but will have to make more contact to reach it.

“Scott has a funky running style yet has well above-average speed. He can go get the ball in center field and use his quickness to chase down balls from gap to gap.”

More updates

▪ Pitcher Nick Neidert, the Marlins’ No. 4 prospect, threw three shutout innings in a rehab assignment for the Marlins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate on Saturday. Neidert pitched just three games for Triple A New Orleans before being sidelined with knee tendinitis. His last start came on April 19.

▪ Outfielder Victor Victor Mesa, the Marlins’ No. 2 prospect, is on a six-game hit streak and has hits in 12 of his past 14 games. He is hitting .339 (20 for 59) with four doubles and 13 runs scored to bump his season batting average up to .248. He has eight multihit games in that span, including his last four games.

▪ Second baseman Isan Diaz, the Marlins’ No. 6 prospect, hit his 21st home run of the season for Triple A New Orleans on Sunday. He went 3 for 5 in that game, raising his season batting average to .296.