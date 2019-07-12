The Marlins’ draft signings are complete. Here’s who signed and what they have done so far

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

The clock ticked closer to Friday’s 5 p.m. MLB Draft signing deadline, and the Miami Marlins still had two pieces of business to finalize.

But with their backs against the wall, the Marlins landed the final two draft pieces they had hoped to sign from this cycle in No. 35 overall pick Kameron Misner, an outfielder from Missouri, and 12th-round pick Chris Mokma, a right-handed pitcher out of Holland (Mich.) High School.

The Marlins signed 31 of their 41 selections from the 2019 MLB Draft, including 20 of their top 21 picks.

Overall, the Marlins spent $13,695,200 against their draft pool, 4.98 percent above what they were allotted. Had they gone five percent over — another $2,050 — they would have lost their first-round draft pick.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Teams are allowed to give players selected after Round 10 signing bonuses up to $125,000. Anything more counts against their bonus pool space.

Here’s the full list of the Marlins’ signees with information about signing bonuses and how those who have already begun playing have fared to start their professional career. All signing bonuses are according to Spotrac. All stats are through games played Friday afternoon.

▪ Round 1 (No. 4) — Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday ($6,670,000): He will start in the Gulf Coast League, but the Marlins’ plan is to hopefully have him reach Class A Advance Jupiter by the end of the season.

▪ Competitive Balance A (No. 35) — Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner ($2,115,000): Signed on Friday. He will begin in the Gulf Coast League.

▪ Round 2 (No. 46) — Collins Hill (Ga.) shortstop Nasim Nunez ($2,200,000): Nunez has played 13 games in the Gulf Coast League, hitting .265 with a pair of doubles, 14 runs scored and 11 walks to nine strikeouts in 61 plate appearances.

▪ Round 3 (No. 82) — Wright State outfielder Peyton Burdick ($379,500): Burdick, 22, is hitting .295 with five doubles, one home run, nine RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games with Class A Clinton, Iowa. He hit .318 with a triple, one home run and five RBI in six games with short-season Batavia in the New York-Penn League before moving to Clinton.

▪ Round 4 (No. 111) — North Carolina State first baseman Evan Edwards ($122,500): Edwards, 22, is also already playing in Clinton, posting a .288 average with three doubles, one home run, 14 RBI and six runs scored in 18 games for the Lumberkings.

▪ Round 5 (No. 141) — Aliso Niguel (Calif.) High right-handed pitcher Evan Fitterer ($1,500,000): The 19-year-old made his Gulf Coast League debut on Tuesday, throwing two scoreless innings with one hit and two walks allowed while striking out one.

▪ Round 6 (No. 171) — Dallas Baptist pitcher MD Johnson ($17,500): Johnson, a starter in college, has made five relief appearances for Batavia. In that span, he has given up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 in 6 2/3 innings.

▪ Round 7 (No. 201) — Louisville pitcher Bryan Hoeing ($229,700): Hoeing, who signed right before the All-Star break, has not made his first appearance for the Marlins organization yet.

▪ Round 8 (No. 231) — UC Santa Barbara outfielder Tevin Mitchell ($10,000): Mitchell is hitting .136 with four RBI and three runs scored in eight games for the GCL Marlins. He has walked eight times while striking out just five times in 30 plate appearances.

▪ Round 9 (No. 261) — Liberty pitcher Evan Brabrand ($1,000): Brabrand, being used as a closer in Batavia, has converted all five save opportunities he has had, striking out 11 batters while giving up just one run on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.

▪ Round 10 (No. 291) — Wright State outfielder J.D. Orr ($2,500): Orr, a speedy outfielder, is hitting .390 in Batavia to go along with 11 stolen bases and a New York-Penn League-best 22 runs scored.

▪ Round 11 (No. 321) — Bethune-Cookman right-handed pitcher Anthony Maldonado: Maldonado has given up just one unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in his first five relief apperances. He has struck out 11 batters without given up a walk and has surrendered just two hits.

▪ Round 12 (No. 351) — Holland (Texas) High pitcher Chris Mokma ($557,000, $432,000 of which counts against the bonus pool): Signed on Friday. He will begin in the Gulf Coast League.

▪ Round 13 (No. 381) — Vanderbilt pitcher Zach King: Has not played yet.

▪ Round 14 (No. 411) — Pepperdine pitcher Easton Lucas: Lucas, 22, has held opponents to two runs over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in four combined appearances in the GCL (three innings, one appearance) and Batavia (4 2/3 innings, three apperances). Lucas has struck out eight batters while giving up seven hits and three walks.

▪ Round 15 (No. 441) — Alvin (Texas) Community College outfielder Javeon Cody: The 19-year-old is hitting .194 with five walks and seven runs scored over nine appearances in the GCL.

▪ Round 16 (No. 471) — Arizona left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi: The 20-year-old has yet to give up a hit through 3 1/3 innings of work in the GCL. Nardi has sturck out six batters while walking four over his three relief appearances.

▪ Round 17 (No. 501) — Gonzaga outfielder Troy Johnston: The 22-year-old is hitting .357 over 13 games for Batavia and is riding an 11-game hit streak. Johnston also has six doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored.

▪ Round 18 (No. 531) — Mississippi State catcher Dustin Skelton: The 21-year-old is hitting .235 in Batavia over his first five games with a pair of doubles, four walks and two runs scored.

▪ Round 20 (No. 591) — UC Santa Barbara catcher Thomas Rowan: The 23-year-old has played in one game so far for the GCL Marlins, going 0 for 3 with a walk on July 1.

▪ Round 22 (No. 651) — Loyola Marymount right-handed pitcher Codie Paiva: The 22-year-old is has given up three hits and two runs (one earned) over 4 1/3 innings in the GCL. He has five strikeouts against one walk.

▪ Round 23 (No. 681) — Air Force infielder Nic Ready: The 22-year-old third baseman is tearing it up in Batavia, hitting .310 while leading the New York-Penn League with 15 doubles. His .540 slugging is second in the league.

▪ Round 24 (No. 711) — Illinois State right-handed pitcher Jeff Lindgren: The 22-year-old was recently promoted to Class A-Advanced Jupiter and has thrown four scoreless innings in two appearances for the Hammerheads.

▪ Round 25 (No. 741) — Creighton infielder Jack Strunc: The 23-year-old his hitting .333 over 13 games in Batavia with four doubles, one home run, nine RBI and six runs scored.

▪ Round 27 (No. 801) — East Texas Baptist catcher Casey Combs: The 22-year-old has played in five games for the GCL Marlins, hitting .182 with two runs scored.

▪ Round 28 (No. 831) — FIU outfielder Lorenzo Hampton: The 21-year-old is hitting .238 over 11 games in the GCL with a pair of doubles, a home run, six RBI and six runs scored.

▪ Round 30 (No. 891) — San Francisco right-handed pitcher Joey Steele: The 23-year-old has thrown five shutout innings for Batavia so far, striking out five while giving up just four hits and not allowing a walk.

▪ Round 32 (No. 951) — Columbia left-handed pitcher Josh Simpson: The 21-year-old has made four scoreless relief appearances, the last three with Batavia. Overall, Simpson has struck out eight batters, not given up a walk and scattered just five hits.

▪ Round 33 (No. 981) — Eastern Michigan infielder Zachary Owings: The 21-year-old first baseman is hitting .313 in the GCL with a double, triple and six RBI in 10 games.

▪ Round 34 (No. 1,011) — Alabama right-handed pitcher Brock Love: The 22-year-old threw a scoreless inning for Batavia on Thursday in his short-season debut.

▪ Round 36 (No. 1,071) — Vanderbilt infielder Julian Infante: The 22-year-old first baseman and Westminster Christian alumnus began his professional career Thursday in the GCL and recorded his first hit on Friday.

Related stories from Miami Herald miami-marlins Marlins7-13-19 July 12, 2019 06:44 PM