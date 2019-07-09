After waiting for his moment, Marlins’ Alcantara throws shutout inning in All-Star Game

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara happy to ‘represent my team’ at All-Star Game Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Sandy Alcantara didn’t know when — or if — he would trot out to the mound at Progressive Field during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

How the game unfolded would dictate how Alcantara would contribute for the National League.

“I’ll be in the bullpen,” Alcantara said, “waiting for my opportunity.”

That opportunity came in the eighth inning.

And Alcantara, the Miami Marlins’ lone representative at this year’s All-Star Game, showed just why he was deserving of playing in the Midsummer Classic.

The 6-4, 170-pound righty threw a scoreless eighth inning, needing just 10 pitches — seven of which were strikes — to get three outs and keep the NL within a run heading into the final frame.

The New York Yankees Aroldis Chapman, however, retired the side in the ninth to give the American League a 4-3 win.

But while the NL lost, Alcantara made a loud statement during his short outing on Tuesday, showing off three of his five pitches and staying poised on the biggest stages of his young career.

After giving up an infield single to Gleyber Torres to open the eighth, Alcantara struck out Whit Merrifield with a 99.1 mph fastball and got Jose Abreu to ground into an inning-ending double play.

His four-seam fastball, thrown four times, topped out at 99.4 mph. His sinker hit 98.3 mph and his slider was at 89 mph the two times he threw it.





All this after Alcantara wasn’t even certain if he would make the Marlins’ starting rotation coming out of spring training.

For a day, Alcantara shared a clubhouse with some of the National League’s best. He spent time talking with Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, a pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners.

He played catch in the outfield with Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez in right-center field while the NL team took batting practice.

A dream come true for the 23-year-old Dominican right-hander.

“This is an unforgettable moment,” Alcantara said.