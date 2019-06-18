Jordan Yamamoto makes Miami Marlins franchise history during second career MLB start

The Miami Marlins’ Jordan Yamamoto delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 18, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Getty Images

Jordan Yamamoto struck out St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to finish a seventh shutout inning at Busch Stadium on Tuesday and cap a second stellar start to begin his MLB career.

The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher from Pearl City, Hawaii, also etched his name into the Miami Marlins record book in the process.

Yamamoto’s 14 scoreless innings (and counting) to begin his Major League career well surpassed the Marlins franchise record by a starting pitcher to open his career. Josh Beckett previously held the record with 10 scoreless innings in 2001 to start his career. Yamamoto will have a chance to extend the streak during his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Yamamoto, who the Marlins obtained in January 2018 as part of the Christian Yelich trade, gave up just two hits and two walks on Tuesday while striking out seven. He threw 99 pitches, 60 of which went for strikes.

And while his fastball wasn’t overpowering — he averaged 90.8 mph with the pitch and topped out at 93.2 mph — his sequencing and ability to command his off-speed and breaking ball pitches made up for his lack of velocity.

Yamamoto’s pitching breakdown on Tuesday: 33 four-seam fastballs (24 for strikes), 34 sliders (18 for strikes), 20 curveballs (11 for strikes), eight change-ups (six for strikes) and four cutters (one for strike).

His performance followed up a stellar MLB debut on Wednesday, during which he also threw seven shutout innings against the Cardinals at Marlins Park. Yamamoto gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out five in that game, a 9-0 Marlins win.

Yamamoto, the Marlins’ No. 17 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline, spent the season at Double A Jacksonville and had a 3.58 ERA over 65 1/3 innings with 64 strikeouts this year with the Jumbo Shrimp before being called up. He is filling Jose Urena’s spot in the starting rotation with Urena on the 60-day Injured List for a herniated disc.