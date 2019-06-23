Miami Marlins pepper Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff to sweep road series

Miami Marlins' JT Riddle is congratulated by Cesar Puello #46 after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park on June 23, 2019 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

The Miami Marlins scratched and clawed their way through their first two wins against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Their series-sweeping win on Sunday came much easier.

The Marlins belted out three home runs and recorded 16 hits against a depleted Phillies pitching staff to leave Citizens Bank Park with a 6-4 win. It capped a seven-game road trip in which the Marlins (30-46) won five of seven games and marked Miami’s first road sweep of the Phillies (39-38) since August 2009.

JT Riddle, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson all hit home runs for Miami, with Riddle’s two-run shot in the third giving the Marlins the lead for good. Cooper and Anderson went back-to-back in the fifth off reliever Edgar Garcia to push the lead to 6-2 and prompt boos from the announced crowd of 36,749 at Citizens Bank Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cooper and Starlin Castro finished the game with three hits. Riddle, Anderson, Miguel Rojas, and Bryan Holaday each had multi-hit games as well. Every starting position player had at least one hit.

And the offense did all this despite grounding into five double plays.

It backed up a solid start for Jordan Yamamoto, who rebounded after struggling mightily in the first inning.

Yamamoto, making his third MLB start after being called up from Double A Jacksonville, walked the first three batters he faced, gave up a two-run single to Jean Segura and threw 32 pitches in that opening frame.

But the 23-year-old righty from Pearl City, Hawaii, quickly settled down after that to retire 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. He went five innings, giving up just two hits and four walks while striking out seven on 99 pitches (56 strikes).

After throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings in his first two starts — a Marlins record for a starting pitcher to begin his career — Yamamoto has a 0.95 ERA with 19 strikeouts and eight walks over 19 innings.

Jarlin Garcia, Tayron Guerrero and Nick Anderson held the Phillies to two runs over the final four innings to seal the sweep. Anderson earned the first save of his career by holding the Phillies to one run in the ninth.

The Marlins now return home for their final homestand before the All-Star break. They play a pair of three-game series against the Washington Nationals and Phillies.