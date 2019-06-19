Miami Marlins to call up Zac Gallen, obtained in Ozuna trade, to face his former team

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Zac Gallen is set to make his MLB debut — and it will come against the organization that gave him his first chance in professional baseball.

The Miami Marlins are expected to call up Gallen, the club’s No. 18 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline, from Triple A New Orleans to start their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals traded Gallen along with Sandy Alcantara and Magneuris Sierra to the Marlins in December 2017 in exchange for outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Alcantara is also part of the Marlins’ starting rotation, while Sierra is a starting outfielder at the Triple A level.

Gallen’s callup to the 25-man active roster will come at the expense of Pablo Lopez, who is expected to go on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The severity of Lopez’s injury is unknown, but FNTSY Radio’s Craig Mish reported that Lopez is back in Miami undergoing tests. If Lopez is placed on the 10-day IL, a roster move will need to be made to fit Gallen on the 40-man roster. If Lopez is put on the 60-day IL, no move will be needed.





Gallen, a third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina, is the third starting pitcher to be called up in the past two weeks after the Marlins used just five starters during the course of their first 64 games of the 2019 season. Elieser Hernandez has started two games in place of

Caleb Smith, who the Marlins placed on the 10-day IL on June 7 with left hip inflammation. Jordan Yamamoto has started two games for Jose Urena, who is on the 60-day IL with a herniated disc in his lower back.

Gallen, who has been one of the Marlins’ most consistent pitchers in the minor leagues, was not an option at those times. With Smith’s injury considered minor, the Marlins opted for Hernandez to take his place since he was already on the 40-man roster and no corresponding move would needed to be made. Urena’s injury surfaced two days after Gallen had started for the Baby Cakes, so he would not have had enough rest to make the scheduled start.

“Timing is everything for guys,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said last week. “Zac is doing what he has to do. He has to continue to pitch well. He’s going to have his time. As a player, you don’t really control anything but your own destiny as far as your performance. For guys, that’s really the main thing, just control what you can control. Don’t worry about the decisions that are being made, for all different reasons. When his time is here, just be ready to go.”

Gallen, the Marlins believe, is now ready to go.

He is a 6-foot-2, 23-year-old right-handed pitcher who has carved up the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this year. He is 9-1 with a 1.77 ERA over 14 starts at Triple A, striking out a minor-league best 112 batters while walking just 17 in 91 1/3 innings. He threw at least six innings in all but three of his starts this year.

Gallen’s scouting report, per MLBPipeline: Gallen gets results without plus stuff. His upper-80s cutter has been his bread-and-butter pitch, and he works it to both sides of the plate with the ability to backdoor it for strikes against left-handers. His low-90s fastball tops out at 94 but plays up because he creates downward plane and commands his heater well.

“Gallen also keeps hitters off balance by varying the speed on his changeup and curveball, with the latter a slightly better offering. He does a nice job of repeating his clean delivery, allowing him to fill the bottom of the strike zone. He has one of the highest floors among the organization’s pitching prospects.”

As for Lopez, his injury comes after a strong run on the mound over the last month. Lopez has posted a 2.27 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings of work throughout his last six starts. The Marlins went 4-2 in that span.