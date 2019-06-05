As the 2019 MLB Draft reaches final day, meet the newest Miami Marlins draft class

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

The final day of the 2019 MLB Draft is upon us, and in a few short hours, the Miami Marlins will complete their 41-player class.

As the final day unfolds and 30 rapid-fire rounds take place this afternoon, we will provide news and analysis on each Marlins draft pick as they are announced, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Day 3 begins at noon, and the Marlins have the No. 4 pick in every round.

With that said, here is the Marlins’ draft class:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Round 1 (4): Vanderbilt OF JJ Bleday

Of note: The Marlins got their crown jewel of the draft at No. 4, a power-hitting, left-handed hitter with a consistent swing and a strong sense of the strike zone.





Comp. Balance A (35): Missouri OF Kameron Misner

Of note: As his MLBPipeline scouting report put it, Miser has “huge raw power that he’s just beginning to tap into,” evidenced by his career-best 10 home runs in 2018. He has above-average speed and the ability to play either in the outfield or at first base.





Round 2 (46): Collins Hill (Ga.) SS Nasim Nunez

Of note: Nunez has the makings of a premier defender and could likely be an everyday shortstop if he can find a way to improve at the plate.

Round 3 (82): Wright State OF Peyton Burdick

Of note: Another power bat. Burdick belted out 13 home runs with a batting average hovering around .400 in 2018 .

Round 4 (111): North Carolina State 1B Evan Edwards

Of note:

Round 5 (141): Aliso Niguel (Calif.) High RHP Evan Fitterer

Of note: Fitterer is a top-75 prospect the Marlins believe can be a middle-of-the-rotation starter if he reaches his potential. Their main battle: Getting him to sign instead of going to college at UCLA.

Round 6 (171): Dallas Baptist RHP MD Johnson

Of note: Johnson struck out 110 batters in 100 innings and had a sub-3.00 ERA as a senior. His fastball maxes out at about 95 mph.

Round 7 (201): Louisville RHP Bryan Hoeing

Of note: He was a spot starter at Louisville, but most of his work at the college level came out of the bullpen. Hoeing will likely continue as a reliever.

Round 8 (231): University of California Santa Barbara UTL Tevin Mitchell

Of note: Second base. Third base. Outfield. Mitchell played all three as a senior while hitting .277 with 37 RBI and 49 runs scored.

Round 9 (261): Liberty RHP Evan Brabrand

Of note: The Marlins will try Brabrand out as a starter, but he has a college track record that shows he has the tools to be a reliever. Brabrand served as Liberty’s closer in 2018, posting a 1.56 ERA with 13 saves.

Round 10 (291): Wright State OF J.D. Orr

Of note: Orr stole an NCAA-high 60 bases last season and is a career .307 hitter.