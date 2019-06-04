Marlins target experience on Day 2 of MLB Draft. What to know about the eight selections

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

The Miami Marlins’ theme for Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft: Experience.

The Marlins made eight picks on Tuesday, which included Rounds 3-10 of the 40-round event. All but one of their picks were college seniors or redshirt juniors.

“While it wasn’t a specific item that we were trying to address ... we have a lot of young players in this organization,” Marlins director of amateur scouting D.J. Svilhik said. “When you take some college payers like this and you insert them into the organization, it gives them an opportunity. These guys were selected for their talent, but when you add that piece in, it makes everyone better in the organization.”

The college-heavy approach follows suit with Day 1, when the Marlins selected power-hitting outfielders JJ Bleday from Vanderbilt and Kameron Misner from Missouri with their first two picks before selecting defense-savvy high school shortstop Nasim Nunez in the second round.

Here’s what you need to know about the Marlins’ eight selections on Tuesday.

Round 3 (82): Wright State University outfielder Peyton Burdick

Burdick, a 22-year-old outfielder, ended 2019 as a second-team All-American and the Horizon League Player of the Year after hitting .395 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI and 74 runs scored over 56 games. He struck out just 108 times in 788 plate appearances.

Round 4 (111): North Carolina State first baseman Evan Edwards

Edwards brings another power-heavy left-handed bat to the Marlins organization. He hit .315 with 29 home runs, 108 RBI and 103 runs scored over 120 games at NC State during the last two years after starting his career at Spartanburg Methodist College.

Round 5 (141): Aliso Niguel (Calif.) High School right-handed pitcher Evan Fitterer

Fitterer, a UCLA commit, was rated as the No. 74 overall prospect by MLBPipeline and Baseball America wrote that he is “expected to be an expensive sign.” The 6-3 right-handed pitcher went 9-1 with a 0.97 ERA, 82 strikeouts and 21 walks in 65 innings as a high school senior. His fastball is regularly in the mid-90’s.

“There’s a big group of high school right handers every year that departments absolutely love. This was one of the guys for us,” Svilhik said. “As he started to fall down the draft board, it gave us the opportunity to [draft] him. It’s the whole package with Evan Fitterer. We see him as a middle-to-back of the rotation starter.”

Round 6 (171): Dallas Baptist right-handed pitcher MD Johnson

Johnson is a 6-6 senior pitcher who went 10-2 with a 2.76 ERA over 16 starts for Dallas Baptist this year. His fastball sits around 89-92 mph and goes up to 95 mph. He struck out 110 batters and walked 29 in 100 innings this year.

Round 7 (201): Louisville right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing

The Marlins third consecutive pitcher drafted after starting with five position players, Hoeing is a redshirt junior with a fastball that tops out at 95 mph. He went 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA this year, striking out 68 batters and walking 16 in 60 innings of work. Baseball America projects him as a reliever.

Round 8 (231): University of California Santa Barbara utility player Tevin Mitchell

MItchell, a 6-1, 170-pound utility player, is a career .270 hitter over his four years at UC Santa Barbara. As a senior, he hit .277 with five home runs, 37 RBI and 49 runs in 54 games. He played second, third and outfield at UCSB.

Round 9 (261): Liberty right-handed pitcher Evan Brabrand

Brabrand is a 6-2 redshirt senior right-handed pitcher and served as Liberty’s closer this year. He went 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA and 13 saves, striking out 66 batters while allowing just 13 walks. Brabrand played his first three years at NC State and took a medical redshirt after just five appearances during his first season at Liberty in 2018.

Round 10 (291): Wright State outfielder J.D. Orr

Orr is a menace on the basepaths. The 5-11, 185-pound outfielder led NCAA with 60 stolen bases this season and closed out his four-year college career with 115 stolen bases. He is a career .307 hitter with 147 career walks against 112 strikeouts. He’ll get on base often.