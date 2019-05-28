He’s been ‘rusty,’ but Marlins still optimistic about Victor Victor Mesa’s potential

Scouting department loves Victor Victor Mesa, says Derek Jeter Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

The Miami Marlins knew success likely would not be immediate for Victor Victor Mesa.

But considering he had gone nearly two years without playing organized baseball in Cuba, the Marlins are pleased with the outfielder’s progress in Class A Advanced Jupiter over his first 41 games with the Hammerheads.

“I think we’re seeing a rusty player, a guy who hasn’t played in a year and a half,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Tuesday of Mesa, the No. 2 prospect in the Marlins’ farm system and the No. 87 overall prospect in MLB according to MLBPipeline. “We’ve seen some good stretches for him and we’re happy to have him in the organization and to give him the reps that he’s missed over that year and a half. He’s on his path.”

Heading into Wednesday, Mesa is hitting .215 and has seen his success come in streaks. Mesa has had two separate hitting streaks that lasted at least seven games this year, including a 10-game streak from April 28 to May 11 during which he went 14 for 42 (.333) and drew four walks. Since that streak came to an end, though, Mesa has hits in just five of his past 13 games, going 7 for his last 55 (.123).

A positive to note: Despite the low batting average, Mesa is putting the ball in play. He has struck out just 22 times in 181 plate appearances, an 12.1 percent strikeout rate.

“He’s never seen [this level of pitching] in that regard in Cuba,” Hill said. “We knew, and that’s why we started him in the Florida State League. We wanted to get him into the routine of professional baseball. Traveling. Playing every day. Facing a lot of good prospects. We’re talking about a lot of adjustments for this young man who hadn’t played baseball in a year and a half. I think he’s just getting started. We just want to give him every opportunity to get the regular work and reps that he needs to reach his potential.”

Harrison hurt

Outfielder Monte Harrison, the Marlins’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 95 overall prospect in MLB, has been placed on the seven-day Injured List with a hamstring injury. Harrison, one of four players obtained in the Christian Yelich trade, is hitting .288 in Triple A New Orleans with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 35 runs scored and 19 stolen bases over 43 games. He missed the first seven games of the season tending to a wrist injury that he sustained near the end of spring training.