These are South Florida’s top prospects who might get selected during the MLB Draft

A South Florida prep prospect to watch in this year’s MLB Draft is Maxwell Romero, a catcher from Pembroke Pines Charter. He is ranked No. 234, and he is committed to Vanderbilt if he decides to go to college.

The best 2019 MLB draft prospect from a South Florida high school is Hollywood McArthur’s Yordy Valdez, and his coach is Oddibe McDowell, which is fitting.

Here’s why: There may not be a player in the history of baseball who was drafted as often and as highly as McDowell, who was selected six times in the top five rounds between 1981 and 1984. In those days, there were two drafts per year, and McDowell kept turning down the pros until the Texas Rangers made him the 12th pick of the ’84 selection process.

Now comes Valdez, a Cuban-born, switch-hitting, slick-fielding shortstop who ranks No. 75 among all prospects — college and high school — according to Baseball America.

With the draft set to start June 3, scouting reports indicate Valdez is among the best defensive players in the prep ranks. However, those reports also say he doesn’t drive the ball well.

McDowell has a bit of a different view on the offensive ability of Valdez, who has committed to Florida State.

“I like everything about his game,” McDowell said of Valdez, a fourth-year starter. “He runs well, throws well, coachable. He’s a pretty good hitter — more solid righty than lefty. It’s just a matter of getting more consistent.”

Valdez arrived in South Florida at age five. His father, Oscar, who played outfield for the Cuban national team, told the Herald his son will go to FSU unless he is drafted in the top two rounds.

Romero, who has a stellar 4.6 grade-point average, has been around the Pines Charter program virtually his whole life, starting as a bat boy at age four.





His father — Maxwell Romero Sr. — has been on Pines Charter coach Carlos Iglesias’ staff for 12 years.





“As a kid, Max would never miss our games,” Iglesias said. “He has a passion for baseball.”





Romero, whose father was born in the Dominican Republic, has been a varsity starter since his freshman year. He played his first two years in left field until the catching job came open.

One of his mentors has been Aramis Garcia, who made his major-league debut last year with the San Francisco Giants. Garcia played catcher at Pines Charter and at FIU before he was a second-round pick in 2014.

Romero usually calls pitches, which is rare for a high school catcher. He has also transformed his body the past two years with rigorous weight-room work, and he has skills defensively.

“He has quick feet, a quick release and an accurate arm,” Iglesias said. “If someone gets on base, I hope they try to steal on him.”

Other players with local ties to watch in this year’s draft include:

▪ Right-hander Alek Manoah — formerly of South Dade High and now West Virginia University’s ace — is projected to be a first-rounder. He is ranked No. 10 overall.

▪ FIU third baseman Austin Shenton is ranked No. 112. FIU recruit Eric Rivera — a left-hander from Puerto Rico who also plays outfield — is ranked No. 148.

▪ Miami Hurricanes pitchers Evan McKendry (128) and Greg Veliz (316) are ranked in the top 500. Three Miami recruits are also ranked: shortstop Matthew Lugo (76), outfielder Hyland Hall (164) and right-hander Alex McFarlane (191).

▪ Five Gators players are ranked: right-hander Tyler Dyson (49), shortstop Brady McConnell (58) and outfielders Will Dalton (197), Austin Langworthy (225) and Nelson Maldonado (325). In addition, eight Florida recruits are ranked, including three potential first-rounders in Riley Greene, Matt Allan and Hunter Barco.

▪ Elsewhere around the state, ranked players include FSU third baseman Drew Mendoza (48) FAU catcher Pedro Pages (327) and Stetson right-handers Mitchell Senger (322) and Robbie Peto (349).