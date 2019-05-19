Sandy Alcantara throws complete-game shutout to cap the Marlins’ sweep against the Mets

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches the ball in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 19, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Sandy Alcantara pumped his right hand into his glove as Dominic Smith’s groundball in the eighth inning rolled to Miguel Rojas and was quickly turned for an inning-ending double play.

Three outs later, the real celebration began.





Alcantara threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Miami Marlins to a 3-0 win over the New York Mets in front of 15,983 to secure a three-game sweep at Marlins Park. It’s the Marlins’ first series sweep since Sept. 18-20, 2017, which also came against the Mets at Marlins Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Alcantara simply did it all.

He outdueled the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, both of whom had matching perfect games through the third inning.

He made a pair of defensive plays on the mound, including a behind-the-back grab on a groundout two batters into the game.

And he dropped down a perfectly executed bunt in the sixth, a move that turned into an infield single and helped the Miami Marlins break open a scoreless game.

It was the best performance of Alcantara’s career.

The hard-throwing righty, who has struggled with command and pitch placement at times this season, retired the first 10 batters he faced and needed just 89 pitches from start to finish. Alcantara struck out eights Mets batters and faced the minimum through seven innings before running into a minor jam in the eighth.

Alcantara walked Pete Alonso on four pitches to open the frame and then allowed Adeiny Hechavarria to reach on a throwing error on a misplayed groundball two batters later. After pinch-hitter Dominic Smith worked a 3-0 count, Alcantara got him to ground into a double play to eliminate the threat.





The two hits he gave up — both by third baseman J.D. Davis — were erased when Robinson Cano grounded into double plays.

And Alcantara had his success despite the fact that close to three-quarters of his pitches were outside the strike zone. The Mets (20-25) swung and missed on 19 pitches — 15 of which were out of the zone.

The Marlins (13-31) scored their only run of the game when Curtis Granderson grounded into a double play to bring Rosell Herrera home from third in the sixth. Herrera, a late addition to the starting lineup in place of Jon Berti (left oblique strain), opened the inning with a double to right field and advanced to third on Alcantara’s bunt single. They added an insurance run in the seventh on a Miguel Rojas sacrifice fly, which scored Neil Walker. A Curtis Granderson home run in the eighth closed scoring.