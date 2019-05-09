Top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez flashes major talent in second start with Jupiter

Miami Marlins minor league pitcher Sixto Sanchez runs drills during spring training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Sixto Sanchez didn’t need long to show off every weapon he has at his disposal. On his fourth pitch Thursday, the starting pitcher struck out his first batter on a 90-mph changeup. On his sixth pitch, Sanchez lit up the scoreboard at Roger Dean Stadium to triple digits as he blazed a fastball past a hitter on his way to finishing a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of groundouts.

There were ups and down for Sanchez in his latest start with the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Miami Marlins, and at his best he provided a reminder why he’s a top 25 prospect in the MLB.com rankings.

Sanchez made his second start of the 2019 season Thursday in Jupiter and impressed even while allowing four earned runs. Sanchez regularly touched 98 mph in the early innings — occasionally ramping up to 99 or 100 — and paired it with a low-90s changeup when he was at his best. He dominated in his first time through the order before wearing down toward the end of his start and the Florida Fire Frogs, the Atlanta Braves’ Class A Advanced affiliate, got to him on the way to a 4-1 win in South Florida.

The final line for Sanchez in what might be his last Florida State League outing: six innings, eight hits, four earned runs, four strikeouts, one walk. He threw 74 pitches with 54 strikes. Next stop: Double A Jacksonville?

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Sanchez’s opening inning was the right-handed pitcher at his best. He set the tone with his fastball, then used the changeup for the finishing pitch on his game-opening strikeout and the two groundouts he got to end the inning. Sanchez’s final pitch of the first frame was a 91-mph changeup.

He didn’t give up a hit until the final batter he faced the first time through the order blooped a single to left field. In his first turn through the Fire Frogs’ order, Sanchez threw 32 pitches — 24 for strikes — with one hit, three strikeouts and no walks.

Hard contact didn’t come until the fourth inning, when Florida put up three runs. Catcher William Contreras doubled to center on a 98-mph fastball, then outfielder Jefrey Ramos reached on an infield single to set up a three-run homer for infielder Drew Lugbauer. Sanchez’s average fastball velocity dipped toward 94 by the end of the inning and the Fire Frogs added another run in the fifth when a misplayed single turned into a triple and a single drove another run home.

Sanchez finished his outing an inning later, when he pitched the sixth inning for the first time in 2019. He went to the mound already having thrown 57 pitches — 45 strikes — and had to work around a lead-off walk by ramping back up his velocity. To finish his day, Sanchez’s blew a 98-mph fastball by outfielder Garrison Schwartz for his first strikeout since the second inning.