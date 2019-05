Latest News Class A Advanced pitching coach on Sixto Sanchez: ‘He’s electric’ May 09, 2019 09:41 PM

Reid Cornelius, the pitching coach for Class A Advanced Jupiter, worked with starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez for the second time May 9, 2019. Once again, the coach was impressed by the Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect, according to the MLB.com rankings.