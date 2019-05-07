His first major-league home run helped spark the Miami Marlins’ rally against the Cubs

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Jon Berti made his way around the bases at Wrigley Field in the sixth inning Monday night, soaking in the moment of his first career MLB home run. As he made his way to the dugout, where his Miami Marlins teammates were waiting to celebrate in what was now a tie score against the Chicago Cubs, he heard a roar of applause from the opposing crowd.

The ball he had just hit 403 feet into the center-field seats made its way back into the outfield grass.

In that moment, Berti knew he was getting back a much-cherished memento of his professional baseball career.

“I had the thought before that if I hit it here, it’s probably a good thing because they throw it back,” Berti, the Marlins’ 5-10, 195-pound utility player and longtime minor-league journeyman, said after the game, a 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Cubs. “I didn’t realize they did it until I heard the crowd go crazy a little bit.”

The home run was a milestone for the 29-year-old who spent the first eight years of his professional career in the minor leagues except for four games at the end of last season with the Toronto Blue Jays once rosters expanded.

But it’s his speed, his ability to make contact and his instincts on the basepaths that made the Marlins want to give him an extended look this season after claiming him on waivers in the offseason.

Berti was a nonroster invite to spring training and started the year in Triple A New Orleans before being called up on April 20. After going hitless with two walks and four strikeouts in his first five games with the Marlins, Berti has now recorded at least one hit in six of his past seven starts and sports a .242 batting average.

“Bert’s been good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I thought his at-bats were good early when he wasn’t getting hits and now he’s starting to throw a few out there. He’s a guy that gives you quality at-bats.”

As for what he plans to do with the home run ball?

“[It’s going] on the mantle,” Berti said. “It’s a special one, right along with my first career hit.”

