A near no-hitter and walk-off home run highlight first week for Marlins’ minor-leagues

Minor-league baseball seasons officially began Thursday, which means Miami Marlins fans now have a chance to see a glimpse of the players who will make up the future of the team.

Every Monday in this space, we will recap the previous week for each of the Marlins’ minor-league affiliates, with notes on standout performances and how the team’s top prospects are faring.

Let’s get started.

Triple A New Orleans Baby Cakes

Record: 2-2

Top performers:

▪ Starting pitcher Zac Gallen: The No. 18 prospect in the Marlins’ minor-league system opened the 2019 season by throwing seven no-hit innings while striking out 11 of 21 batters he faced. Gallen, who came off a solid spring training, is on the fast track for a call-up if something were to happen with the starting rotation.

▪ Starting pitcher Nick Neidert: In his Triple-A debut, Neidert gave up just four hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four while walking three in that span. Neidert is the Marlins’ No. 4 overall prospect.

▪ Outfielder Austin Dean: In four games, Dean is batting .357 (5 for 14) with four RBI and a pair of walks. This includes a 2 for 4, 3-RBI day Sunday in the Baby Cakes’ 9-6 (10 inning) loss to the Round Rock Express. It should also be noted that Dean has played exclusively in right field so far this season, a move that could bode well for him if Peter O’Brien struggles and Garrett Cooper’s rehab from a calf injury takes longer than expected.

Double A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Record: 2-2

Top performers

▪ Outfielder Magneuris Sierra: The speedy outfielder has five hits, including three doubles, through the first four games of the season. He’s the only player on the team so far with multiple extra-base hits.

▪ Starting pitcher Jorge Guzman: The No. 9 prospect in the Marlins’ system struck out seven while giving up just four hits and one earned run over 5 innings in his season debut. Guzman’s walk count was high (four), but he limited the damage.

▪ Relief pitchers Jordan Milbrath, Kyle Keller and Dylan Lee: The trio has combined for eight scoreless innings out of the bullpen so far this year. Milbrath, a 6-6 righty obtained this offseason in the Nick Wittgren trade, has given up just one hit while striking out two in three innings of work. Keller has also gone three scoreless innings in two appearances, striking out four and picking up a save. Lee struck out four over one two-inning appearance, giving up just one hit and one walk in the process.

Also worth noting: Marlins’ top prospect Sixto Sanchez, obtained in the J.T. Realmuto trade, is expected to make his season debut on April 26.

Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads

Record: 1-3

Top performers:

▪ Infielder Riley Mahan: The Marlins’ third-round pick in the 2017 draft is off to a solid start in 2019, hitting .313 (5 for 16) with two home runs, a triple, 6 RBI and three runs scored over the first four games. Both of Mahan’s homers came in the Hammerheads’ 8-7 win, including the two-run shot to walk it off in the 10th.

▪ Worth noting: The Hammerheads’ starting rotation, which contains five of the Marlins’ top 30 prospects, has been shaky to start the year. The combined line for the first four starters (Will Stewart, Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jordan Holloway): 16 2/3 innings pitched, 13 hits, 10 earned runs (for a 5.40 ERA), 17 walks and 13 strikeouts. Braxton Garrett, the Marlins’ No. 7 prospect, makes his debut on Monday. ... Victor Victor Mesa, the Marlins’ No. 2 overall prospect, has played in three of the Hammerheads’ first four games. He’s 0-for-12 with one walk and one stolen base but has not struck out.

Class A Clinton LumberKings

Record: 2-2

Top performers:

▪ Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion: The right fielder is hitting .571 (8 for 14) with a double, 3 RBI and a pair of runs through four games. Add in his three walks, and Encarnacion boasts a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.310 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

▪ Starting pitcher Chris Vallimont: The 6-5 righty and the Marlins’ highest drafted pitcher this year (fifth round) threw five scoreless innings in his season debut. Vallimont struck out eight batters in that span, giving up just two hits and two walks in the process.

