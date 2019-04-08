Marlins’ South Floridians weigh in on Dwyane Wade’s influence ahead of final home game

Dwyane Wade on his 16th and final NBA season The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Heat’s Dwyane Wade speaks about his 16th and final NBA season during All-Star Weekend.

Technically, Dwyane Wade and Lewis Brinson are peers. Wade, for those who have just awoken from a 15-year coma, is the superstar guard for the Miami Heat, who will play his final regular-season home game Tuesday.

Brinson, for those who are waiting for the Miami Marlins to get back near playoff contention to pay attention, is a starting outfielder and promising prospect for the local MLB team.

They are professional athletes, and among the best players, for two of the major professional sports teams in Miami.

Still, it felt a little surreal for Brinson, 24, when the Instagram notification came across his phone in the winter. Wade, on the short list of Brinson’s all-time favorite athletes behind Juan Pierre, had followed him on the social media platform.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Everybody thought that was cool,” Brinson said. “I thought that was cool. He left a little comment, too. That was awesome.”

Brinson is one of three players on the Marlins’ active roster who grew up in South Florida and he’s probably the most outspoken Heat fan of the bunch, which also includes relief pitcher Tyler Kinley and slugger Peter O’Brien.

Brinson was at AmericanAirlines Arena last month when the Heat retired Chris Bosh’s jersey and he was disappointed to find out Wade’s final game in Miami was happening at the same time the Marlins (3-7) open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. in Cincinnati.

While the Marlins are battling the Reds (1-8) at Great American Ballpark, Wade will take the floor for possibly the final time in his NBA career. It’s a moment the Marlins who have spent most of their life in the Miami metropolitan area can’t help but think about.

“It’ll be crazy, just because of the athlete he was off the field, the guy he was in the city, the guy he was as an ambassador for the sport, for professional athletes everywhere,” Kinley said. “It’ll be crazy to see him not suiting up anymore.”

Kinley was born in Plantation, attended Nova, played at Division II Barry University and then got picked by the Marlins in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB draft. After starting 2018 with the Minnesota Twins, Kinley returned to the Marlins early in the season.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

His brief time in the big leagues — Kinley was a September call-up last season — means he hasn’t gotten to meet Wade yet. Still, Wade provided the same example to Kinley that he provided to so many athletes from the Miami metro area.

“You respected the way he played the game, the way that he went about his business,” Kinley said. “He’s an ultimate competitor as well as a humble human being. He wasn’t one that necessarily always tried to grab the headlines or ran his mouth, or anything. He was a guy that just played the game right, earned everyone’s respect. Competitiveness was through the roof.”





Brinson, who came into last season as the highly touted prospect acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Christian Yelich, got to meet one of his sports idols at the end of last year.

Brinson was born in Fort Lauderdale and attended Coral Springs before the Texas Rangers selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft, so the Marlins have positioned him as one of the faces of their franchise. When Wade and Gabrielle Union gave birth to a daughter at the end of last year, the Marlins sent Brinson to deliver Wade some new Marlins gear for the All-Star guard and Kaavia Union-Wade, his newborn.

“I was definitely nervous. It’s Dwyane Wade,” Brinson said. “Everyone was flocking toward him. He’s an icon in Miami sports and sports in general, but definitely in Miami sports.”

Brinson shared a photo of the two on Instagram and Wade even commented.

“Thanks again bro,” the future Hall of Famer wrote. “Much Love and Respect to you! Keep going!”

Even though Pierre is Brinson’s personal favorite because Brinson idolized the fellow center fielder, Wade’s stature alone made him a player Brinson wanted to be like — even though they play different sports.

When the Heat’s season ends, there will be a void for players like Brinson to try to fill. It won’t be easy, but whoever is next has an example to follow.

“When you think of Miami anything — sports, lifestyle, style,” Brinson said, “you think of him.”