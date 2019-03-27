If you plan to see the Marlins on Opening Day, here’s what you need to know

The Miami Marlins open the 2019 season at 4:10 p.m. with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

If you plan on attending the game Thursday, here’s what you need to know.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for sale on the Marlins’ website at just about every seating level. Prices start at $10 for standing-room only seating. Tickets can also be bought on site.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

What about parking?

The Marlins have four parking garages on site — two on the north side of the stadium and two on the south — as well as surface parking to the east and west of the stadium. Parking at one of the on-site locations for the season opener will cost $25. If you want to park in one of the two garages located north of the stadium — the home plate garage and third base garage — you have to buy a parking pass beforehand, which can be done on the Marlins’ website (with a $1 convenience fee tacked on) or at the ticket office. Fans can pay with cash, credit card or debit card at the two parking garages on the south side of the ballpark — the first base and center field garages — on a first-come, first-serve basis.

What’s going on before the game?

Pregame festivities begin on the West Plaza at noon, while Opening Day ceremonies will start at 3:30 p.m. Gates to the ballpark will open at 2 p.m. Miami-Dade College president Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, who is retiring this summer, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ballpark and branding upgrades

The Marlins have unveiled a host of new changes that culminate 16 months of renovation. There’s the new color scheme and logo. There are the new food partners, including Miami’s Best Pizza, PINCHO, Novecento, SuViche, Butterfly Tacos y Tortas, and La Pepa. There are the two standing room only sections, “The Social” just beyond the right-field foul pole and the three-tiered “AutoNation Alley” in left-center field. Tickets for access to both are $10. And there’s the Comunidad 305 section, which allow fans to showcase their heritage and bring another form of energy to the crowd on game days. Tickets are $8 per game.

And what about the home run sculpture?

The seven-story, $2-million home run sculpture, named “Homer” and built by artist Red Grooms (a friend of former owner Jeffery Loria), was dismantled shortly after the 2018 season ended and is being stored inside the ballpark. It is expected to be rebuilt on an plaza outside the stadium before the 2020 season and will go off after wins and daily at 3:05 p.m. The removal of “Homer” was one of the last Loria-influenced touches remaining from the opening of Marlins Park in 2012.

What if I can’t make it to the game?

For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be televised on Fox Sports Florida.